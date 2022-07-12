Impact of Covid-19 on Cloud computing market By Deployment mode ; By Technology ; By Vertical ; By organization size and Region –Analysis of Market Size, Share and Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030

ReportLinker

Product overview Cloud Computing is the use of hardware and software to deliver a service over a network to process, store and manage data. It is a common storage space in which all data can be accessed simultaneously.

An example is Google’s Gmail. Cloud computing is used in games software and other software used by offices and institutions. During the covid-19 pandemic, the cloud computing market is on the rise as it improves the ability of enterprises to examine important data to ensure improved responses. It also increases the efficiency of online marketing, web designing, editing, engineering, and back-office work. The lockdown in several countries has impacted the cloud market as employees are working remotely with companies using robust two-way tools in order to run operations smoothly which has assured stability of web-based platforms and services.



In 2019, the impact of COVID-19 on the cloud computing market grew at USD 233 billion and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period. Major factors affecting the growth of this market include the offices and enterprises investing in IT infrastructure for cloud service providers, internet service providers, and managed to host providers. The rise in demand for cloud-based services and the suitability of a public cloud environment are best suited for the current pandemic scenario. Organizations have improved the level of innovation and with the outbreak of COVID-19 a majority of operations have been compromised; as a result, many organizations have to function in a non-optimized manner.



In May 2019, Amazon Web Services (AWS) partnered with VMware in India which will deliver a digital foundation to support its customers.



As per Technavio, the introduction of blockchain in cloud computing will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period.



The cloud computing market can be categorized into segments by technology, by deployment model, by vertical, and by region.



By Technology it can be divided into software as a service (SaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and platform as a service (PaaS). The SaaS segment is expected to grow the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. It will be impacted by verticals, such as transportation, manufacturing, and logistics.



Based on the deployment model, the market for cloud computing has been segmented into private, public, and hybrid clouds. The public cloud segment is expected to register a CAGR of 20% by 2030.



Vertical it can be further divided into banking financial services and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, IT and ITeS, retail and consumer goods, telecom, energy and utilities, government and public sector, and manufacturing. The retail segment is to show the highest growth during the forecasted period. Retailers are upgrading their IT infrastructure to take advantage of the collaborated workforce in order to increase overall productivity. They are moving towards commercial websites as online shopping is gaining attraction during the pandemic.



By the organization size, the cloud computing market has been divided into large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises. The large enterprise’s segment is to register a CAGR of 19% by 2030.



The region segment can be further divided into five major types including North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.



E-commerce and increased productivity to increase the market growth

Cloud computing has become essential due to the covid-19 pandemic, from games to office software. E-commerce is gaining popularity amidst the coronavirus lockdown as food selling and other essential supplies delivery is moving online. Online retailers are using cloud hosting solutions that do not disrupt the business. This market is on a rise during the pandemic as it improves the ability of the enterprises to examine appropriate data and ensure an improved response. Cloud computing also provides improvements in productivity for works that are not ideal with telecommuting. Skype, ClickMeeting, Slack are also relying on this market which is a major driver in the growth of the sector.



High expectations of consumers decrease the market growth

The major restraints in the internet of things market are meeting the expectations of the customer in terms of process optimization, keeping the IoT hardware updated, easing security concerns due to various connected networks, connectivity issues, waiting for government regulations.



Microsoft

Google

IBM

SAP

Cloudbees

Capgemini

T-mobile

Vodafone

Nextiva

Tencent



In the global market for cloud computing UK holds the first place followed by Germany and France. The increasing investments made by the service providers for increasing their presence in that region and fulfilling the requirements of customers is the reason for the growth of the market amidst covid-19. North America holds the largest market size in cloud computing among all the other regions. Factors boosting the growth include the rising focus of enterprises on flexible options with better internet connectivity. The presence of key players such as Cisco Systems Inc., Google Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, and others also add to the market strength in the region. In the APAC region through the technology, spending is increased, the setback of the covid-19 is immense and thus the cloud adoption is forecasted to increase work from home initiatives.



