Saphir Taider scores winner as Impact open season with win over Earthquakes

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Saphir Taider punched home a well-placed cross from Zakaria Diallo in the 44th minute and the Montreal Impact opened the season with a 2-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.

Ignacio Piatti tied it at 1 for the Impact with a rocket in the 29th minute. Piatti took Taider's short corner and weaved into a soft spot in the defence to get an opening for the close-range shot.

Montreal head coach Remi Garde said his team didn't control the game but worked hard to get the victory.

"We didn't panic and we were able to come back from behind away from home, which takes a lot of character," he said.

Magnus Eriksson gave the Earthquakes the lead in the 11th minute, turning on Valeri Qazaishvili's pass and sending in a left-footed shot from the top of the 18-yard box.

Coach Matias Almeyda made his Earthquakes debut.

Impact midfielder Samuel Piette said it was a difficult game as San Jose was consistently applying pressure.

"Players stood out individually and that was the key for us tonight," he said. "It was a good team performance, but the individual efforts made the difference."

— With files from The Canadian Press.

The Associated Press