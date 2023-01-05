Impact of 5G in Commercial Aviation, 2022

ReportLinker

Industries are adopting nascent next-generation technologies, such as 5G, edge computing, cloud, AI, and robotics. Real-time data visibility, Big Data analytics, and automation address several industry challenges.

Low latency, artificial intelligence, and edge computing usage opened multiple avenues for optimizing processes and developing new revenue streams.



Companies must make organizational changes to raise standardization levels, boost skilled labor, and digitize industrial processes.



Traditional manufacturers resist incorporating new technologies because of the fear of costs associated with learning curves.



These costs include investments in software, hardware, infrastructure, employee training, and rework requirements.



The convergence of industrial verticals will continue to develop the 5G use cases across various industries.Information technology/operational technology (IT/OT) convergence is a major transformative trend among industrial sectors.



Enterprises are prioritizing edge computing to place the computer resources (data and storage) on-premises and closer to endpoints.Industry 4.0 and IIoT developments increase the number of intercommunicating devices within an industrial plant.



The limitations of 4G networks make 5G technology vital for the 4th industrial revolution.



5G networks connect more devices at faster data speeds.



The rapidly increasing demand for application-driven data with high data consumption will eventually be too much for 4G networks.



Due to future traffic projections, mobile operators must upgrade to 5G for better traffic management and sustainable scalability.



Many countries invested in Chinese equipment for their planned 5G deployment.



Potential security threats led to a ban on this equipment, which required additional investments to replace and implement 5G networks across countries.Higher 5G frequencies limit the transfer of data over long distances, as they require many antennas.



Remote areas can operate with 5G networks within the plant or industrial process, but 5G networks are not suitable for long-distance data travel.

