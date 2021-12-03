Impa Kasanganay among four fighters no longer on active UFC roster

The UFC has parted ways with four fighters.

Multiple people with knowledge of the releases recently informed MMA Junkie of the roster moves but asked to remain anonymous since the promotion hasn’t made an official announcement. The roster changes came to light after the fighters were moved to the “former fighters” section of the UFC’s website (h/t UFC Roster Watch).

Check out the recent UFC departures below. The roster moves, unless explicitly noted, are not necessarily a “cut.” The UFC may have elected not to re-sign certain fighters who were at the end of their contracts.

Impa Kasanganay

Age: 27

Overall record: 9-2

UFC record: 2-2

Kasanganay has been let go less than three months after dropping a first-round TKO to Carlston Harris at UFC Fight Night 192 in September.

The “Dana White’s Contender Series” alum split his four octagon appearances, picking up a decision win over Maki Pitolo and a submission of Sasha Palatnikov. His other loss came to Joaquin Buckley, when he was on the wrong end of a highlight-reel spinning back kick knockout.

Impa Kasanganay’s promotional departure was first reported by UFC roster update algorithm Twitter account UFC Roster Watch.

John Allan

Age: 28

Overall record: 13-7-1

UFC record: 0-2-1

Brazil’s Allan failed to notch an official UFC win. Originally getting his hand raised in his promotional debut, Allan’s unanimous decision win over Mike Rodriguez was overturned to a no contest after he tested positive for tamoxifen. Allan then dropped two straight to Roman Dolidze, and most recently Dustin Jacoby at UFC 268 in November, putting a halt to his octagon tenure.

John Allan announced the news of his promotional departure on his social media.

Liana Jojua

Age: 26

Overall record: 8-5

UFC record: 1-3

Jojua was released after losing three of four octagon bouts. After submitting Diana Belbita in the first round at UFC on ESPN 13, the Georgian fighter dropped back-to-back fights to Miranda Maverick, and most recently Cortney Casey in November, a bout which she missed weight in by 2.5 pounds.

Story continues

MMA Fighting reported news of Liana Jojua’s departure in November.

Bharat Khandare

Age: 32

Overall record: 6-3

UFC record: 0-1

India’s Khandare made just one appearance in the octagon which came over four years ago. Khandare was submitted by Song Yadong in the first round at UFC Fight Night 122 in November 2017. He was booked to face Wuliji Buren in August 2018, but withdrew due to injury.

Bharat Khandare’s manager announced the news of his promotional departure on his social media.

