IMP Group Acquires Eclipse Technology Solutions Inc.

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - IMP Group Limited (IMP) of Halifax, Nova Scotia, has acquired Eclipse Technology Solutions Inc.

Eclipse employs more than 40 people and is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario. As a Cisco and Microsoft Gold Partner, it specializes in the delivery of transformative, end-to-end technology solutions and services across multiple sectors, such as government, legal, education, retail, and large multi-site enterprise clients.

Eclipse was previously a privately held company owned by Robert Stroud. "Eclipse is a customer-focused technology company managed out of Mississauga servicing clients across Canada. The acquisition by IMP helps strengthen us in Ontario. It takes the best of what both companies offer and delivers the solutions and services that drive real business value for our clients. I see this as a great fit for our customers, partners, and employees," Stroud says.

IMP's Darrell Taylor, President, Information Services and Chief Information Officer, said, "The acquisition of Eclipse, whose business model and management philosophy are very much aligned with those of IMP, will be a great complement to our service offerings at IMP Solutions."

David MacKinnon, IMP Solutions' Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, said, "For over 20 years, IMP Solutions has been focused primarily on providing Atlantic Canadian customers world-class information technology products and services. The addition of Eclipse allows us to expand our focus into Ontario and the rest of Canada. The strength of both companies is its people and their dedication and commitment to exceptional customer service."

IMP Group is a privately held investment corporation, which owns a diversified portfolio of market leading, globally focused companies. IMP has over 3,000 experienced people delivering service, quality and value to customers across diverse sectors, such as aerospace & defence, aviation, information services & technology, healthcare, hospitality, and property development.

