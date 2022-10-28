IMO Hits 52-Week High on News

Imperial Oil Limited (T.IMO) hit a new 52-week high of $72.59 Friday. Q3 GAAP EPS were C$3.24 beats byC$0.39. Revenue of C$15.22B (+48.8% Y/Y) beats by $1.7B .

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (T.ATD) hit a new 52-week high of $61.36 Friday. No news stories available today.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (T.CFW) hit a new 52-week high of $7.44 Friday. No news stories available today.

Doubleview Gold Corp. (V.DBG) hit a new 52-week high of 58 cents Friday. No news stories available today.

Intact Financial Corporation (T.IFC) hit a new 52-week high of $206.59 Friday. No news stories available today.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (T.PHX) hit a new 52-week high of $8.10 day. No news stories available today.

Read:

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (T.QSR) hit a new 52-week high of $80.63 Friday. No news stories available today.

Shawcor Ltd. (T.SCL) hit a new 52-week high of $9.75 Friday. No news stories available today.



