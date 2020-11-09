Immutep’s Phase II TACTI-002 Study Reports Encouraging Data at SITC

Sydney, Australia, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASX/Media Release





Overall Response Rates (ORR) in 1 st line NSCLC and 2 nd line HNSCC continue to be very favourable

line NSCLC and 2 line HNSCC continue to be very favourable 5 patients with a Complete Response (disappearance of all lesions): 2 patients in 1 st line NSCLC and 3 patients in 2 nd line HNSCC

line NSCLC and 3 patients in 2 line HNSCC Encouraging efficacy for low PD-L1 expressing patients who do not typically respond to immune checkpoint (PD-L1) therapy

Partial response and long lasting stabilization of disease as well as favourable Overall Survival (OS) in PD-1/PD-L1 resistant/refractory patients leading to a favorable DMC recommendation to open Stage 2 of 2nd line NSCLC of the trial

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 10 November 2020 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) announces encouraging new interim data from its ongoing Phase II TACTI-002 study evaluating the combination of eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) with MSD’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab).

The data was presented by TACTI-002 Principal Investigator, Dr Matthew Krebs of the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester, UK at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary 2020 Annual Meeting as part of a late breaker poster presentation and poster walk for highly scored abstracts.

The poster is also available on Immutep’s website: www.immutep.com

Principal investigator, Dr Matthew Krebs, said: “In first-line NSCLC and second-line HNSCC we are seeing very encouraging results compared to historical studies where pembrolizumab has been given as monotherapy in comparable patient groups. These results highlight the potential therapeutic benefit of adding efti to the checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab, together with an excellent safety profile. The data strongly support further evaluation of the combination in both lung and head and neck cancers.”

Immutep CSO and CMO, Dr Frederic Triebel said: “We are very encouraged by the number of lung cancer and head and neck cancer patients responding to efti in combination with pembrolizumab, including many patients that wouldn’t typically respond to immune checkpoint therapy. We have presented here more mature data from Stage 1 of Parts A and C of the trial, along with first data from Stage 2 of Parts A and C. We have also presented first data from Part B of the trial where patients are PD-1 resistant (confirmed by two confirmatory scans).

The results from this trial, and our other trials, continue to support our hypothesis that the combination of our lead product candidiate, efti, with a PD-1 inhibtor such as pembrolizumab should result in a meaningful benefit to patients across various cancers. These results are supportive of further late stage clinical development.”

Table 1 – TACTI-002 Interim Results (data cut-off date: 8 October 2020)

Part A

1st line NSCLC Part B

2nd line NSCLC Part C

2nd line HNSCC Tumour response - iBOR per iRECIST Stages 1 & 2

N (%)

Total (N=36) Stage 1

N (%)

Total (N=23) Stage 1 & 2

N (%)

Total (N=28) Complete Response (iCR) 2 (5.6) 0 (0) 3 (10.7) Partial Response (iPR) 11 (30.6) 1 (4.4) 7 (25.0) Stable Disease (iSD) 11 (30.6) 7 (30.4) 3 (10.7) Progressive Disease (iPD) 9 (25.0) 14 (60.9) 10 (35.7) Not evaluable 3 (8.3) 1 (4.4) 5 (17.9) Disease Control Rate (DCR) 24 (66.7) 8 (34.8) 13 (46.4) Objective Response Rate (iORR) ITT* 13 (36.1) 1 (4.4) 10 (35.7) Objective Response Rate in eval. pts 13 (39.4) 1 (4.5) 10 (43.5)

*Intention-to-treat (ITT) analysis of the results of an experiment is based on the initial treatment assignment and not on the treatment eventually received. ITT analysis is intended to avoid various misleading artifacts that can arise in intervention research such as non-random attrition of participants from the study or crossover.

2nd line HNSCC - Part C

Stages 1 and 2 combined results commentary:

Overall response rate stays consistent with approximately 36% (approximately 44% in evaluable patients) and is more than double compared to KEYNOTE studies (ORR ~15%) 1 , 2 in a comparable patient population

in a comparable patient population Durable and deep responses including 3 patients with a Complete Response

Responses in low PD-L1 status patients which do not typically respond to PD-L1 therapy

All patients with a response except one still under therapy à in total 10/28 patients still under therapy at data cut-off date (7 patients for 6+ months) à PFS and OS trend favorably

Conclusion: Data presented for HNSCC is very robust and form an excellent basis for late stage clinical development in this indication.

1st line NSCLC - Part A

Stages 1 and 2 combined results commentary:

Patients recruited into Stages 1 and 2 represent slightly different patient populations

13 patients with responses (ORR ITT: approximately 36% and in evaluable patients: approximately 39%) including 2 patients with a Complete Response

22/36 (61%) of patients had a target lesion decrease

Responses were reported in all PD-L1 subgroups: ORR for patients in the ≥ 1% PD-L1 subgroup was 44% (11/25). Compares favourably to ORR of ~27% from a comparable patient population receiving pembrolizumab alone 3 , 4 . ORR for patients in the < 50% PD-L1 subgroup was 31.6% (6/19). Compares favourably to ORR of < 20% from a comparable patient population receiving pembrolizumab alone, signaling encouraging efficacy for low PD-L1 expressing patients which do not typically respond to immune checkpoint (PD-L1) therapy.

11 patients were still under therapy at data cut-off date thereof including 6 patients for 12+ months à PFS trends favorably

The patient characteristics of Stages 1 and 2 of Part A of TACTI-002 are shown in Table 2. The median age of patients in Stage 2 is almost 10 years older than patients in Stage 1. Furthermore, 84% of patients in Stage 2 had an ECOG status of 1 meaning that they are more impacted from deteriorating health, whereas only 29.4% of patients from Stage 1 had an ECOG status of 1.

Table 2 – TACTI-002 Part A (Stages 1 and 2) Patient Characteristics (excerpt)

Baseline Characteristics Stage 1 (N=17)

N (%) Stage 2 (N=19)

N (%) Stage 1+2 (N=36)

N (%) Median age, years (range) 65 (53-76) 74 (60-84) 68.5 (53-84) ECOG 0

ECOG 1 12 (70.6)

5 (29.4) 3 (16)

16 (84) 15 (41.7)

21 (58.3) Squamous (SQ)

Non-squamous (NSQ) 10 (58.8)

7 (41.2) 5 (26)

14 (73) 15 (41.7)

21 (58.3)

The percentage of patients with progressive disease was similar in both stages (refer to Table 3 below) suggesting a similar overall clinical benefit from the combination therapy in both sets of patients.

Notably, there were more patients in Stage 2 with radiological assessment not reaching the arbitrary 30% bar that were then categorized as having “stable disease” rather than a “partial response”, possibly due to worse initial prognostic characteristics (i.e. older age and worse ECOG status) of those patients.

Story continues