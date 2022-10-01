Immutable Holdings Announces Voting Results for Its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Immutable Holdings Inc.
TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutable Holdings Inc. (NEO: HOLD) (“Immutable Holdings” or the “Corporation”), a publicly-traded blockchain holding company, is pleased to announce the voting results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation that was held on September 30, 2022 (the “Meeting”).

Election of Directors

Each of the nominees for election as directors listed in the Corporation’s management information circular dated August 26, 2022 (the “Circular”) were elected as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Other Items of Business Considered at the Meeting

Each of the following resolutions voted on at the Meeting were also passed:

  • A resolution fixing the number of directors of the Corporation elected at the Meeting at five.

  • The reappointment of BF Borgers CPA PC as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the authorization of the directors of the Corporation to fix their remuneration and the terms of their engagement.

  • A resolution ratifying, confirming and approving the renewal of the Corporation’s rolling stock option plan, as such plan and such resolution are set forth in the Circular.

For further details regarding the matters considered at the Meeting, please refer to the Circular, which can be found under the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Immutable Holdings Inc.

Immutable Holdings Inc. (NEO:HOLD) is on a mission to democratize access to Web3 and blockchain-based products and services. Founded by Jordan Fried, a founding team member of multi-billion dollar Hedera Hashgraph network, Immutable Holdings already boasts tens of millions under management and a portfolio of businesses and brands built on the blockchain ecosystem, including NFT.com, Immutable Asset Management, and 1-800-Bitcoin. For further information regarding Immutable Holdings, visit https://immutableholdings.com/ and see the Corporation’s disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For media inquiries and further information, contact:

Billy Baxter, Head of Corporate Development & Operations
Email: info@immutableholdings.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, changes to applicable laws or the regulatory sphere in which the Company operates, general economic and capital markets conditions, stock market volatility and the other risks disclosed in the Company’s annual information form dated March 31, 2022 and other disclosure documents available on the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. The foregoing is not an exhaustive list of factors that may affect the Company’s forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company and/or not specifically referenced herein could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in its forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions, based on currently available information, concerning future events, which may prove to be inaccurate. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future plans, operations, results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


