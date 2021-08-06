Immunovant to Report Financial Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunovant, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call and audio webcast on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 8 a.m. ET to discuss financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2021.



Following prepared remarks, the call will include a live question-and-answer session for the investment community. To access the webcast, please visit Immunovant’s website at www.immunovant.com.

Participants may also dial in using the numbers provided below:

Toll Free: 1-877-407-9039

Toll/International: 1-201-689-8470

An archived webcast recording will be available on Immunovant’s website for a limited time.

About Immunovant, Inc.

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases. Immunovant is developing IMVT-1401, a novel, fully human anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody, as a subcutaneous injection for the treatment of autoimmune diseases mediated by pathogenic IgG antibodies.

Contact:

Tom Dorney

Investor Relations

Immunovant, Inc.

info@immunovant.com



