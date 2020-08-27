Immunoassay Analyzers Market To Reach USD 26.40 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

The increasing incidence of infectious diseases and the rise in the geriatric population is expected to drive the market for Immunoassay Analyzers.

New York, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Immunoassay Analyzers market is forecast to reach USD 26.40 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Immunoassay analyzers are primarily used to monitor transfusion medicine as in blood transfusion and organ transplant, which is likely to increase its demand. Few clinical immunoanalyzers employ automated analyzer to reduce manual intervention and chances of error as well as improve the workflow.

The increasing adoption of the immunoassay analyzer will boost the growth of the market. There is a rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases around the globe, requesting the need for early diagnosis. The growing demand for diagnostics is expected to be the key driving factor of the immunoassay analyzer market growth. Development in the sectors of genomics and proteomics has made the database of biomarkers expand by each day. The discovery and growing research and development activities for biomarkers of various diseases have led researchers and experts to use this knowledge to create new assays for diagnostics. Rising investments in R&D to develop new tests for the diagnosis of the diseases will promote the growth of the industry during the forecast period.

North America dominates the market owing to the increasing number of manufacturers, the spread of infectious diseases, improved healthcare infrastructure, and the development of various new products. Increasing the production of innovative products and the growth of manufacturers in Europe has fortified the region's presence in the global industry supported by major strategic initiatives.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The market will witness a huge surge as biopharmaceutical innovators are in the front line for the human response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. A significant number of biotech firms are in the middle of the race to investigate the virus's genome and are preparing a viable vaccine. These companies are investigating the virus at an unprecedented rate, and considerable funds are being put into the research. The companies are in trial, and the public and private sectors are working continuously for the development of the vaccine. There is a huge demand for testing kits for the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2, which will foster the demand for the market.

The Enzyme-Linked Immunoassay (EIA) is used to commonly measure antigens, antibodies, glycoproteins, and proteins in biological samples. For instance, HIV infection diagnosis, measurement of cytokines, and pregnancy tests. The segment is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Cancer/tumor profiling deploys a tumor-specific patient-focused approach for the treatment of cancer by precisely targeting the tumor of an individual patent. Predominantly, tumor profiling may help increase the chances of a patient benefitting from prescribed therapies for disease treatment.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 5.9% in the forecast period. The high growth of the APAC region is owing to the growing prevalence of target conditions, growth of the pharmaceutical industry, and a surge in R&D activities the diagnostic procedures, among others.

Key participants include bioMerieux. Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Roche Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Diasorin S.p.A., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Sigma Aldrich. Co. LLC., and Boditech Med, Inc, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Immunoassay Analyzers Market on the basis of product, application, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Immunofluorescence analyzers

Enzyme-Linked Immunoassay (EIA)

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay

Radioimmunoassay

Consumables & Accessories

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Endocrinology

Cardiology

Infectious Disease Testing

Autoimmune Disease

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

