12 May 2021

Immunicum Announces Presentations at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2021 Virtual Congress

Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST) today announced that it will be presenting two posters on its off-the-shelf relapse vaccine DCP-001 at the EHA 2021 Virtual Congress, to be held from June 9-17, 2021. The accepted abstracts are now published on the conference website and accessible through www.eh a web.org . The presentations include interim immunological results from the Phase II ADVANCE II study, demonstrating DCP-001’s ability to induce immune responses to a broad range of tumor-associated antigens in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients, as well as preclinical results of enhanced efficacy when combining DCP-001 with established AML treatment regimens.

“From the interim clinical data published in the abstract today, we are excited to see that DCP-001 induces a range of detectable immune responses in AML patients participating in our ongoing ADVANCE II study,” said Jeroen Rovers, Chief Medical Officer at Immunicum. “These results demonstrate that DCP-001 has the ability to activate the immune system and induce a broad cellular anti-tumor response, with the aim to ultimately prevent leukemia relapse in these patients. We continue to enroll patients in ADVANCE II and remain on track to present more efficacy results before the end of this year.”

The clinical abstract on DCP-001 (EP458) in the ongoing ADVANCE II clinical study covers data on patients who completed the full vaccination schedule and demonstrates that patients treated with DCP-001 present with inflammation and infiltration of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells at the site of injection. In the blood of patients, an increase in CD8+ T cells and specific immune responses to known tumor-associated antigens present in DCP-001, such as PRAME and WT-1, were observed. At the data cutoff, DCP-001 was able to successfully convert the measurable residual disease (MRD) status from positive to negative in 2 out of 5 patients with immune response data available. In these patients, multiple antigenic responses and high levels of infiltrating immune cells at the injection site were observed.

The second abstract (EP403) covers preclinical data on the combination of DCP-001 with the established AML treatment agents venetoclax (VEN) and 5-azacitidine (5-AZA). Humanized immunocompetent mice were assigned to the triple combination of DCP-001 with VEN and 5-AZA, DCP-001 alone, VEN and 5-AZA or the control group. Results demonstrated that all treatment groups reduced tumor growth as compared to the control group and that average tumor volume was significantly reduced in the triple combination group as compared to all other groups, supporting the use of DCP-001 as add-on treatment with established AML treatment regimens in AML patients.

Abstracts for the EHA 2021 Virtual Congress were published today and are available through this link . E-posters will be available for registered attendees through the Virtual Congress platform starting Friday, June 11, 09:00 CEST.





Details on the presentations are as follows:

Title: Induced systemic T-cell specific responses the multiple tumor-associated antigens after allogenic leukemia-derived dendritic cell vaccine DCP-001 in AML patients with persistent MRD Abstract #: EP458

Session Topic: Acute Myeloid Leukemia – Clinical





Title: Enhanced efficacy of the DCP-001 relapse vaccine when combined with Venetoclax and 5-Azaciticidine in a humanised immunocompetent mouse model of AML Abstract #: EP403 Session Topic: Acute myeloid leukemia - Biology & Translational Research

