Are you immune?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Laura L. Davis, USA TODAY
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kamila Valieva
    Russian figure skater

A stunning loss for Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva. At least 13 million people are in the path of a fierce winter storm. And the latest on the situation in Ukraine.

👋 Heyo! It's Laura. It's Thursday. Here's the news you need to know.

But first, how does a cabin just go missing? 🕵️‍♀️ A Michigan man called police to tell them something pretty shocking: His entire cabin was stolen.

The Short List is a snappy USA TODAY news roundup. Subscribe to the newsletter here or text messages here.

Majority of Americans likely immune to omicron

Offering a glimmer of hope, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates that 73% of Americans are now immune to the omicron coronavirus variant, a number some experts say means future surges could require far less disruption to society. The institute figures that about half of eligible Americans have received coronavirus booster shots, plus there have been nearly 80 million confirmed infections – and many more that have never been reported. All good signs in the battle for immunity. The institute estimates that the immunity percentage could reach 80% by mid-March. The notion of a “herd immunity” that could bring the pandemic to a screeching halt has disappeared amid variants, waning immunity and vaccine hesitancy among millions of Americans. But experts agree that the immunity numbers should prevent or shorten new illnesses in protected people and reduce the amount of virus circulating overall, likely easing the brutal impact seen in previous waves.

With the Golden Gate Bridge in the background, people wear face masks while strolling at Crissy Field East Beach in San Francisco.
With the Golden Gate Bridge in the background, people wear face masks while strolling at Crissy Field East Beach in San Francisco.

Devastating performance for Kamila Valieva

In a story full of shocking twists, this might be the one nobody saw coming. With a disastrous performance in her long program Thursday night, Kamila Valieva – the Russian figure skating phenom at the center of an Olympic doping saga – dropped out of first place, then all the way outside medal contention. She finished fourth. It was an agonizing meltdown for a 15-year-old who, for more than a week, faced global media scrutiny – prompting criticism of the adults in her inner circle, frustration with the bureaucratic levers of the Olympic movement and heartbreak for the teen in the middle of it all. Catch up on Thursday's events at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Kamila Valieva (ROC) in the women&#x002019;s figure skating free program during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Capital Indoor Stadium, Feb. 17, 2022.
Kamila Valieva (ROC) in the women’s figure skating free program during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Capital Indoor Stadium, Feb. 17, 2022.

What everyone's talking about

The Short List is free, but several stories we link to are subscriber-only. Consider supporting our journalism and become a USA TODAY digital subscriber today.

Biden warns of 'very high' risk of Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russia sent an American diplomat home from Moscow as tensions remained Thursday in the conflict over Ukraine. NATO allies have accused Russia of misleading the world and disseminating "disinformation" by saying it was returning some troops to bases, charging that Moscow instead added as many as 7,000 more troops near its tense border with Ukraine. The Russian government, meanwhile, responded to American security proposals, and the U.S. is evaluating the reply, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. The U.S. and Russia have been trading replies on Moscow's demands over security concerns related to Ukraine. Russia wants guarantees that NATO never admit Ukraine and other former Soviet nations as members, and that the alliance roll back troop deployments in other former Soviet bloc countries. In Washington, President Joe Biden told reporters the threat of a Russian invasion is “very high” and could take place in the next several days. What we know about the situation.

An elderly lady walks by as members of the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination on ceasefire of the demarcation line, or JCCC, survey a crater and damage to a house from artillery shell that landed in Vrubivka, Ukraine, one of the at least eight that hit the village today, according to local officials, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russia could still invade Ukraine within days and Russia expelled the No. 2 diplomat at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, as tensions flared anew in the worst East-West standoff in decades.
An elderly lady walks by as members of the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination on ceasefire of the demarcation line, or JCCC, survey a crater and damage to a house from artillery shell that landed in Vrubivka, Ukraine, one of the at least eight that hit the village today, according to local officials, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russia could still invade Ukraine within days and Russia expelled the No. 2 diplomat at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, as tensions flared anew in the worst East-West standoff in decades.

13 million in path of powerful winter storm

A powerful storm that threatened to dump snow, spark flooding and whip up tornadoes swept across much of the Midwest, South and Northeast on Thursday. A swath of 1,500 miles from western Oklahoma to northern Maine was under some form of winter weather alert, with more than 13 million people under a winter storm warning, the National Weather Service said. The storm could bring half a foot to a foot of snow in the narrow stretch from the south-central Plains to the Great Lakes. Severe thunderstorms with strong winds, hail and the potential for tornadoes could wreak havoc from Texas to Alabama, forecasts showed, with weather conditions ripe for tornadoes to form in several states. Check the latest weather updates here.

A lone cyclist moves along the path along Cherry Creek in Denver, Colorado. as a winter storm sweeps over the intermountain West on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
A lone cyclist moves along the path along Cherry Creek in Denver, Colorado. as a winter storm sweeps over the intermountain West on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.

Real quick

Another stinkin' recall

An undisclosed amount of Brut deodorant and Sure antiperspirant sprays are being voluntarily recalled because of the presence of the cancer-causing chemical benzene. In a statement posted on the Food and Drug Administration website, HRB Brands said that while benzene is not an ingredient in any of the impacted products, a review found "unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can." The recall affects four types of Brut spray and two types of Sure spray with an expiration date on or before August 2023. The FDA advises consumers who have the affected sprays to stop using the products and discard them appropriately. Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen, according to the FDA. Exposure can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow, as well as potentially life-threatening blood disorders, said the agency.

Brut and Sure deodorant and antiperspirant sprays.
Brut and Sure deodorant and antiperspirant sprays.

A break from the news

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Want this news roundup in your inbox every night? Sign up for The Short List newsletter here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Omicron immunity, Kamila Valieva, Russia-Ukraine crisis, winter storm, recalls. It's Thursday's news.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stocks tumble as tensions rise over Ukraine

    The falls came as the US accused Russia of preparing fabrications to justify an invasion.

  • Antony Blinken Warns UN Security Council of Russian Attack on Ukraine in 'Coming Days'

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the United Nations Security Council on February 17 that Russia could “manufacture a pretext” to attack Ukraine in the “coming days.”Speaking Thursday, Blinken said that Russia had amassed over 150,000 troops along Ukraine’s border, calling their presence the “most immediate threat to peace and security” faced by the council.In recent days Russia has claimed some of the forces close to Ukraine were returning to their bases. “We do not see that happening on the ground,” said Blinken. “Our information indicates clearly that these forces — including ground troops, aircraft, ships — are preparing to launch an attack against Ukraine in the coming days.”Thursday’s session was called to discuss implementation of the Minsk Agreements, brokered in 2014 and 2015 to halt fighting between Kyiv and Russian-backed separatists in the eastern Donbas region. Fighting in the Donbas has claimed the lives of over 14,000 people, according to estimates.On Wednesday evening, the Russian mission to the UN sent a letter to Secretary General Antonio Guterres outlining what it called “war crimes that have been committed in the course of the armed conflict in southeastern Ukraine.”On Thursday, tensions were ratcheted up when Ukraine accused Russian-backed forces of shelling areas in Luhansk, damaging a kindergarten.Speaking after those reports, Blinken said the US foresaw from Russia “plans to manufacture a pretext for its attack,” ranging from a violent event blamed on Ukraine, a staged or real attack including with the use of chemical weapons, or the “invented discovery of a mass grave.”“Now, I am mindful that some have called into question our information, recalling previous instances where intelligence ultimately did not bear out,” said Blinken, remarks widely seen as referring to intelligence presented to the Security Council by the US in the lead-up to the invasion of Iraq in 2003. “Let me be clear: I am here today, not to start a war, but to prevent one.” Credit: US Department of State via Storyful

  • Notable quotes from the 2022 Beijing Olympics: Feb. 16, 2022

    BEIJING — Here are some notable quotes from the Beijing Olympics on Feb. 16, 2022: "I just think if you put the work in, anything is possible. Finishing on top of the podium with these guys, it is living your dream." — Canadian short-track speedskater Charles Hamelin, who won a gold medal with his teammates in the men's 5,000 metre relay. The medal ties him with long-track speedskater Cindy Klassen as the only Canadian athletes to reach six winter podiums. --- ""An amazing experience, incredible

  • The manager betting against Ark Invest defends his ETF after Cathie Wood slams it as 'ridiculous': 'It is un-American to not have choices in the marketplace'

    "SARK is a tool that investors can use to express a bearish view on the market," Tuttle Capital CEO Matthew Tuttle told Insider.

  • Putin is 'enjoying himself' with military build-up, Estonian premier says

    Estonia's prime minister said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is enjoying the international attention generated by Russia's massive military drills on Ukraine's borders and is looking for a successful war to lift support at home. Speaking to Reuters, Kaja Kallas also said the situation was extremely grave and that Moscow must not be given any kind of concessions as long as it maintained more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine. "I think he is clearly enjoying himself, being at the centre of attention in the West, because there were years when he was maybe somewhat overlooked," Kallas said before a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels to discuss the crisis.

  • Mikaela Shiffrin feels ‘like a joke’ after third failure to finish at Winter Olympics

    The American was targeting five medals at the Games but has just one chance remaining to get on the podium

  • Bill Robinson Influential Auto Designer And Proud Hellcat Hell Raiser Dies At 96

    The influential designer and educator lives on in the cars being made today.

  • Tom Daley receives warm welcome after finishing four-day Comic Relief challenge

    The Olympic champion diver has completed 290 miles of rowing, swimming, cycling and running.

  • Athletes react to dramatic conclusion of women's figure skating at the Olympics

    Former athletes reacted online to the results of the women's figure skating individual event with sympathy for Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva and frustration with the sporting officials that allowed her to skate. The event has been overshadowed by controversy after Valieva tested positive for a banned drug in December, ahead of the Russian Figure Skating Championships. After ROC skater Anna Shcherbakova finished her program, Team USA members sitting in the arena got up and walked out, before Kamila Valieva took the ice as the last skater in the event, according to ABC's Alexandra Faul.

  • Saskatoon's Emily Clark fulfils childhood dream of winning Olympic hockey gold

    Emily Clark is coming home with Olympic gold. The 26-year-old from Saskatoon helped Canada's women's hockey team beat the U.S. 3-2 in the final of the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. "I can't put words to it just yet, but 'incredible' if I had to pick one," Clark told Saskatoon Morning's Heather Morrison the following day. "The whole day, the whole game, felt like a dream. I've never felt that way in a championship game. It kind of felt like the stars aligned." Clark said that early in the tournament

  • Russian trio of skaters face uncertain futures after drama

    The gold medalist said she felt empty. The silver medalist pledged never to skate again. After one of the most dramatic nights in their sport's history, Russia's trio of teenage figure skating stars each enter an uncertain future.

  • Repeating as Olympic champ proves to be no easy task for Canadians at Beijing Games

    There's an adage that says its difficult to get to the top, but even harder to stay there. That might be particularly so for Olympic champions. The four years between Games provides lots of time for things to happen, and lots of new competition to come along. , Add in the simple fact of aging and it's no easy task to win a gold medal twice. There were seven Canadians who came into Beijing holding gold in individual events from Pyeongchang four years ago. So far, only moguls skier Mikaël Kingsbur

  • The Rock shared the 6-step, muscle-building, leg routine that helped him get ripped for the Super Bowl

    The routine includes exercises like leg extensions, presses, curls, and lunges, which help build strength in the quads, glutes, hips, and hamstrings.

  • Cyber attacks and disinformation are everyday tactics for Putin's Russia. Is that the future of war?

    Putin has already launched a potentially devastating battle of a different kind against Ukraine – a hybrid war using cyberweapons and disinformation.

  • EXPLAINER: How Trump testifying about his business hurts him

    NEW YORK (AP) — A judge's refusal Thursday to throw out a subpoena seeking former President Donald Trump's testimony in an investigation of his business affairs won’t be the last word in the matter. Trump's lawyers can appeal Judge Arthur Engoron's decision, a process that could take some time. If the ruling holds up, though, Trump and two of his children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, would have to meet with investigators from New York Attorney General Letitia James' office and answer (or

  • Johnny Weir Says He Cried After Commentating On Drug-Scandalized Russian Skater

    The Kamila Valieva doping controversy is “such a terrible situation to watch unfold," the broadcaster said.

  • Kanye West: Pete Davidson says ‘being mentally ill is no excuse to be a jack***’ in resurfaced SNL clip

    ‘There’s nothing wrong with taking [medicines],’ Davidson says

  • Why Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Really Split and Ended Their Engagement

    Shailene Woodley and Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers have ended their surprise romance and engagement after less than two years together.

  • Trump being singled out in New York probe, his lawyer says

    Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and two of his adult children accused New York's attorney general on Thursday of doing an end run around their clients' constitutional rights by demanding they testify in her civil probe into their family company's business. At a hearing, the Trumps' lawyers accused state Attorney General Letitia James of trying to enforce subpoenas for their testimony in order to use what they say against them in a parallel criminal probe. "They're cherry-picking," Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba told Justice Arthur Engoron of the New York state court in Manhattan.

  • With finances under scrutiny, Trump claims his net worth was $5.7B in 2014. Around the same time he also said it was $8.7B and $10B.

    Trump's latest estimate for his net worth in the year 2015 is vastly different from the figures he gave at the time.