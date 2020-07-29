Immobile scores as Lazio beats Brescia 2-0 in race for 2nd

MILAN — Lazio kept alive its hopes of finishing second in Serie A with a 2-0 win against already-relegated Brescia in its penultimate match of the season on Wednesday.

Ciro Immobile also boosted his chances of clinching the top scorer award as he netted his 35th goal of the season, moving four clear of Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Immobile’s late goal sealed the win for Lazio, which had taken the lead in the first half through Joaquín Correa.

Lazio moved level on points with Atalanta, one below second-place Inter Milan. Atalanta plays Inter in the final round of the season, when Lazio visits Napoli.

GREAT ESCAPE?

Lecce was given a glimmer of hope of avoiding relegation as it won 2-1 at Udinese while Genoa was routed 5-0 at Sassuolo.

Lecce remained in the bottom three but is just one point below 17th-place Genoa.

Genoa hosts Hellas Verona on the final day while Lecce welcomes Parma.

OTHER MATCHES

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice to help AC Milan win 4-1 at Sampdoria.

It was the second time in three matches that the 38-year-old Ibrahimovic has got a brace.

Also, Verona beat Spal 3-0.

Juventus, which won a record-extending ninth straight Serie A title on Sunday, was playing Cagliari later. Fiorentina hosts Bologna and Torino entertains Roma.

Daniella Matar, The Associated Press