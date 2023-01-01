‘Imminent’ failure of levee in Wilton. Sacramento County urges residents to seek higher ground

·1 min read

This is a developing story. Check back to sacbee.com for updates.
To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

Residents in an area of Wilton in southeastern Sacramento County have been told to seek higher ground ahead of what county emergency officials said Saturday night was an “imminent levee failure” on a portion of the Cosumnes River.

The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services issued the advisory around 9:30 p.m. following a flash flood warning from the National Weather Service. The area around Wilton, which is dotted with rural properties and farmland, was inundated with flooded roads and swollen creeks Saturday as some residents were ordered to evacuate their homes while others were advised to hunker down for the foreseeable future.

The Saturday night advisory is for residents living along Cosumnes and Wilton roads. The affected area includes homes located south of Wilton Road, west of the Cosumnes River and north of Gay Road.

“Residents have been advised to seek higher ground immediately,” the county said in its advisory. County spokeswoman Kim Nava said more than a hundred residents were notified of the danger, including some living outside the immediate area.

Fed by heavy rains, the Cosumnes River upstream at Michigan Bar crested to 16.83 feet, nearly 5 feet above flood stage earlier on Saturday, according to weather service data. As of 10 p.m., the river gauge had dropped to 14 feet. The river in the Wilton area was measured at 76.09 feet — 2.5 feet above flood stage — but was dropping, according to the county’s river gauge.

Meanwhile, close to 200,000 homes and businesses in the Sacramento region had lost power Saturday evening as the monumental atmospheric river storm brought gusts near 60 mph and pounding rains to Northern California on New Year’s Eve. Get the latest news at sacbee.com.

Latest Stories

  • Parks closed ahead of wet weekend weather as 'proactive' measure

    Sacramento County officials are preparing for wet weekend weather. In anticipation of the rain, officials with the United States Bureau of Reclamation is releasing water from the Folsom Dam, according to a spokesperson for Sacramento County. See more >> https://www.kcra.com/article/parks-closed-ahead-of-wet-weekend-weather-as-proactive-measure/42366288

  • Update: Evacuations ordered as atmospheric river brings heavy rain to Sacramento area

    A flood warning is in effect for the southern Sacramento Valley and Sierra foothills until 10 p.m.

  • San Francisco sees record rain as flooding shuts down highway

    San Francisco has seen one of its wettest days on record, as a winter storm brought flooding and heavy snow to California. More than 5 inches of rain has fallen in downtown San Francisco on Saturday, setting a new daily record, the National Weather Service for the San Francisco Bay Area said. As of 5 p.m. local time, 5.45 inches of rain had been reported in downtown San Francisco -- making it the second-wettest day in the area since records began in 1849, the agency said.

  • Downpour coming to Sacramento as another atmospheric river hits California. Here’s when

    Flood watches are in effect, as another Northern California storm is set to peak this weekend.

  • Bedard's four assists leads Canada over Sweden on New Year's Eve at world juniors

    HALIFAX — Connor Bedard added his name to New Year's Eve lore at the world junior hockey championship — and placed himself alongside one of the sport's most dominant forces in the process. The 17-year-old phenom is doing plenty of dominating in his own right. Bedard had four assists to tie Eric Lindros for Canada's all-time points record as the tournament hosts wrapped up preliminary round play with a convincing 5-1 victory over Sweden on Saturday. The presumptive first pick at the 2023 NHL draf

  • Boxing Week is over, but there are still 1000s of Amazon deals to shop this weekend

    End the year on a high note with these Amazon Canada savings.

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug out for 6 weeks

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated in six weeks. Krug, 31, has five goals and 12 assists in 31 games this season, his third with St. Louis. He will be a long-term IR exception to the salary cap. The Blues recalled 22-year-old defenseman Tyler Tucker from the team’s AHL affiliate in Springfield, where he has one goal and 12 assists this season. He has played in four games with the Blues thi

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' rolls with new broadcast crew

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Broadcast crews sometimes face the same challenges as the NFL teams they cover. Both adjust to personnel changes, schedule adjustments and study game tapes. Although NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue to deliver at a high level. “Sunday Night Football” is on pace to be prime time’s top show for the 12th consecutive year. Through last Sunday’s overtime game between the Tampa Bay B

  • Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for Boxing Day travel, Keefe docked $25k for ref abuse

    NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays. The NHL said Wednesday that the Maple Leafs have been fined US$100,000 for travelling to St. Louis on Boxing Day in preparation for a game Tuesday night. The collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association forbids team activities between Dec. 24-26. The league also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officia

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • James has season-high 47 on 38th birthday, Lakers beat Hawks

    ATLANTA (AP) — LeBron James scored a season-high 47 points on his 38th birthday with many of the sellout crowd at State Farm Arena cheering his every move, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Atlanta Hawks 130-121 on Friday night. James, a four-time NBA MVP and an 18-time All-Star, finished with 10 rebounds and nine assists. He had 16 points in the second quarter, 13 in the third and 16 in the fourth. James began the game ranked ninth in scoring with a 27.8 average. The Hawks (17-19), who have l

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller downplays viral incident with Collin Delia: 'I don't care about this at all'

    J.T. Miller thinks the viral clip where he yelled at his own goaltender was blown out of proportion.

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in December, tying a franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. Andreas Athanasiou scored and Alex Stalock made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who have one win in