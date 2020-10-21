Immigration slowdown could prove costly for Atlantic Canada, economist warns

Hanlyn Barlomento speaks with her husband, Cedric Fuentes, every day by video conference, lifting up their baby girl, Celeine, so her father can talk to her.

With the family separated due to the pandemic, Fuentes hasn't yet been able to hold his eight-month-old daughter.

"It's very, very difficult. I'm very emotional," said Barlomento.

"I remember when I found out about the pandemic and how everything is going on lockdown all over the world. I was crying for weeks because, you know, I'm a first-time mom and I need him to be here with me."

Barlomento is a Canadian citizen who met her husband on a trip to visit family in the Philippines. They married and began the process for him to immigrate, anticipating he could have his permanent residency this year.

But she's still waiting for the immigration paperwork to be processed, and she's been unable to get any kind of time estimate from immigration staff.

"I can't even explain the loneliness that I feel right now," Fuentes said. "My family is away from me, especially now that my daughter is growing up without me."

Barlomento hoped to return to work or school after her husband arrived to help care for the baby, but those plans are on hold for now.

According to a senior economist at RBC, this scenario is a common one and concerning for Atlantic Canada.

"This might be a temporary thing, we might be seeing a rebound in the fall or in the spring, depending on what ... happens with the coronavirus and the federal government's response. However, if this keeps up, we're in danger of falling off track," said Andrew Agopsowicz.

Agopsowicz studies immigration and labour trends for RBC and has analyzed the latest numbers released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. He saw what he described as a "complete shutdown" of immigration between late March and June due to border closures.

Days before the border shutdowns, the federal government put forward a goal of bringing in 341,000 new permanent residents in 2020. Based on permanent resident admissions so far, Agopsowicz predicts the country will reach about 70 per cent of that goal.

"It doesn't look like, from the recent data, we're in a position to catch up from the last quarter," he said.

