Immigrant Capitol Police Officer still deals with pain

CLAUDIA TORRENS
·4 min read
  • U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, center, sits with other officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack, as the House select committee investigating the insurrection holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Gonell wept as committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said his injuries would end his career as an officer. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
    1/4

    Capitol Riot Investigation

    U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, center, sits with other officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack, as the House select committee investigating the insurrection holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Gonell wept as committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said his injuries would end his career as an officer. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., center left, embraces U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol finished a hearing on extremist groups, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. At left is Stephen Ayres, who pleaded guilty in June 2022 to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and who was a witness at the hearing. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
    2/4

    Capitol Riot Investigation

    Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., center left, embraces U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol finished a hearing on extremist groups, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. At left is Stephen Ayres, who pleaded guilty in June 2022 to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and who was a witness at the hearing. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, pays his respects as the flag-draped casket bearing the remains of Hershel W. "Woody" Williams, lies in honor in the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Washington. Williams, the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, died at age 98.(Eric Lee/Pool photo via AP)
    3/4

    Congress Iwo Jima Hero

    Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, pays his respects as the flag-draped casket bearing the remains of Hershel W. "Woody" Williams, lies in honor in the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Washington. Williams, the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, died at age 98.(Eric Lee/Pool photo via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell listens as Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., talks about his injuries suffered on Jan. 6, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
    4/4

    Capitol Riot Investigation

    U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell listens as Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., talks about his injuries suffered on Jan. 6, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, center, sits with other officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack, as the House select committee investigating the insurrection holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Gonell wept as committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said his injuries would end his career as an officer. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., center left, embraces U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol finished a hearing on extremist groups, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. At left is Stephen Ayres, who pleaded guilty in June 2022 to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and who was a witness at the hearing. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, pays his respects as the flag-draped casket bearing the remains of Hershel W. "Woody" Williams, lies in honor in the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Washington. Williams, the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, died at age 98.(Eric Lee/Pool photo via AP)
U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell listens as Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., talks about his injuries suffered on Jan. 6, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

NEW YORK (AP) — Among the many insults he received on Jan. 6, 2021, as he defended the Capitol in Washington, Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell remembers hearing cries that he was not an American, that he was an immigrant, that he was a traitor.

A year and a half after the assault by thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump, Gonell, who was born in the Dominican Republic, says he regrets that an immigrant like him denounces what happened while politicians and others born in the United States remain silent.

“It is sad that I, as an immigrant, take things more seriously than the same people who swore to defend the country and the Constitution and that those people who were born here have not had the courage to take a step forward, say what they know and say who was involved (in the assault) without having been forced into it by a subpoena,” Gonell, 43 said in a telephone interview with the Associated Press.

Trump supporters who violently stormed the Capitol did so in an attempt to stop the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.

Many Republicans — even those who condemned Trump and the violence at the time — have opposed efforts to investigate. They say Democrats, through the House Jan. 6 committee, are trying to politicize the issue, gain supporters and push electoral reforms that they consider “radical.”

As the House Jan. 6 committee unveils more evidence, Gonell has become one of the most recognizable figures from the attack, often seated front row at the hearings. He had denounced the assault in interviews with the media, on Twitter and testified to Congress last year about the brutal “medieval” fighting he endured while defending the Capitol.

He has been awarded the Congressional Gold Medal and has been honored as a “Great Immigrant” by the Carnegie Corporation, but still deals with pain from the blows he received that day, both physical and psychological.

“Sometimes I get to work (at the Capitol) and I spend several minutes in my car, thinking about whether I go in or not,” he said. “To enter, I take the long way. I avoid the entrance where everything happened.”

Trump to this day continues to say that the election result should be overturned, repeating baseless and false claims — debunked by his own attorney general, the courts and state and local officials — that the results were fraudulent. His claim of a stolen election was the motivating force for the mob that stormed the Capitol.

More than 840 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. Over 330 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors. Of the more than 200 defendants to be sentenced, approximately 100 received prison terms.

Gonell has testified in some of the court cases and is collaborating with authorities on the investigations.

The Dominican immigrant was born in Guayubin, in the province of Monte Cristi. His father was the first to go to New York in search of a better life, followed by his mother and older brother. Gonell moved to New York in 1992, when he was 12.

In 1999 he joined the Army and in 2004 was sent to Iraq. He joined the Capitol Police Department in 2006.

On Jan. 6, 2021, on the west side of the Capitol, he spent hours trying to stop the wave of assailants from entering the building. He was hit with an American flag pole and a bat, and at one point fell to the ground and was dragged by a group that beat and insulted him. He told House investigators last year he could feel himself losing oxygen as he was crushed by rioters. He recalled in testimony thinking, “This is how I’m going to die, defending this entrance.”

Since the attack, he's undergone surgery on his right foot and his left shoulder, which he still can't rotate, he said.

More than 100 other officers were injured in the attack, and two police officers died by suicide in the days that immediately followed. A third officer collapsed and died after engaging with the protesters. A medical examiner later determined he died of natural causes.

Gonell passed an exam to be a lieutenant but doctors have recommended that he leave the Capitol Police force because of his injuries.

“Instead of planning a promotion, I’m planning my retirement,” said Gonell, who has U.S. citizenship and said he is updating his resume to find another job.

He is also looking for a publishing house for a book he is writing about his life and what happened on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Not many people appreciate the effort we made that day,” he said. Many Republicans who see him at the Capitol avoid him, do not greet him and do not thank him for this service, he said.

“I would like justice,” Gonell said. “The people who attacked me, and who attacked the other police officer, who coordinated or supported the assailants, they should take responsibility and be held accountable.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Doug Mitchell, former CFL commissioner and Calgary lawyer, has died at 83

    Douglas Mitchell, a former Canadian Football League player who went on to become commissioner of the league as well as a prominent Calgary lawyer and community leader, died on Wednesday at the age of 83. Mitchell played briefly in the CFL with the B.C. Lions and Hamilton Tiger-Cats and later went on to serve as league commissioner for five years in the 1980s. He also spent time on the league's board of governors, as a representative of the Calgary Stampeders, as well as many other accomplishment

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Redemption at stake for Canada's Moh Ahmed entering 5,000m at athletics worlds

    Moh Ahmed is always wanting more — he's certainly never one to become complacent. It's what makes him great and has allowed him to blaze a historic long-distance Canadian trail throughout his career. It's also why he was frustrated at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., after his 10,000-metre event. Ahmed finished sixth on Sunday. He's finished sixth in the event a number of times now, including at last summer's Olympics and the last worlds in Doha. He was visibly annoyed by his p

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • The Battle of Ontario is back, don’t take the bait Leafs fans

    The Senators have had an eye-catching offseason, trading for Alex DeBrincat and signing Claude Giroux in free agency. Ottawa fans have wasted no time in trolling Leafs loyalists about the strength of their top six.

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Bull rider Buttar fit to be tied in Stampede rodeo

    CALGARY — Dakota Buttar didn’t mind sharing the spotlight with Shane Proctor at the Calgary Stampede rodeo on Sunday. Both Buttar and Proctor posted scores of 88.5 points atop their bulls in a bonus round of action of the marquee event in front of a near capacity crowd at GMC Stadium. “Shane’s a good guy, I’ve looked up to him for a long time,” said the 29-year-old Buttar of Eatonia, Sask., in regards to the 37-year-old Proctor who hails from Grand Coulee, Wash. “It was a tie, but I didn’t know

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Not all OHL teams kept up with sexual violence training — but the Rangers have

    An OHL program to combat violence against women is proving to be a success among the Kitchener Rangers, though not all teams in the league have been as diligent in keeping players up to date with the program. According to the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres, an independent organization that has been tracking the OHL Onside training, some teams stopped after the onset of COVID-19. While the Rangers did pause training during the height of pandemic, the most recent session was held in Marc

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin

  • Antonella Roccuzzo one of the richest soccer wags out there

    Here’s all you want to know about Antonela Roccuzzo, from how she met Leo Messi back when she was just 9 years old, to her own business venture in the children's fashion.

  • Hockey Canada had abuse claim reserve fund: court documents

    An affidavit filed in an Ontario court case suggests Hockey Canada has maintained a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims. The detail is included in a July 2021 affidavit sworn by Glen McCurdie, who was then Hockey Canada's vice-president of insurance and risk management, as part of a lawsuit launched by an injured player in Ontario. "Hockey Canada maintains a reserve in a segregated account to pay for any such uninsured liabilities as they arise," McCurdie's affid