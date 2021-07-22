The immersion cooling market is projected to grow from USD 243 million in 2021 to USD 700 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2021 to 2026

Increasing number of data centers and rising need for cost-effective and eco-friendly cooling solutions are expected to drive the immersion cooling market. Advancements in technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, and increased computing power and performance requirements have led to increased server rack density, thereby causing an upsurge in the amount of heat generated in data centers.

However, increased retrofitting costs of existing infrastructure, coupled with the requirement for new specialized infrastructure, act as restraints for the growth of the immersion cooling market.



Single-phase type segment is projected to lead the immersion cooling market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the single-phase immersion cooling is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. In single-phase immersion cooling, the coolant never changes state, i.e., it never boils or freezes and always remains in a liquid form. The coolant gets pumped to a heat exchanger where heat is transferred to a cooler water circuit. Due to this, there are no chances of the cooling fluid getting evaporated as it does in two-phase immersion cooling technique. This is expected to drive the single-phase type segment during the forecast period.



High-performance computing is the second-largest application segment immersion cooling market.

Based on the application, the high-performance computing segment accounted for the second-largest share in the immersion cooling market.The large share can be attributed to the fact that the adoption of HPC (High Performance Computing) is gaining traction as enterprises across various industry verticals are focusing on scaling up their complex applications.



This has increased the server rack densities, resulting in making conventional cooling systems redundant. This has encouraged HPC customers to switch from traditional cooling methods to immersion cooling solutions.



Asia Pacific is projected to grow the highest CAGR in the immersion cooling market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the immersion cooling market from 2021 to 2026.The increasing use of technologies such as high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, edge computing, cloud computing, cryptocurrency mining, and enterprise computing, has increased the server rack and chip density.



This has resulted in high demand for energy for data center cooling.The costs and logistics of conventional cooling systems have become more challenging and is forcing the data center operators to switch from traditional cooling methods to immersion cooling solutions.



The market is projected to grow rapidly in the Asia Pacific region, owing to the increased demand for immersion cooling from cryptocurrency miners in countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.



