Immerse Accelerates US Growth with the Appointment of Former GP Strategies Exec, Bill Finegan, as EVP North America

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May, 26, 2020 / Enterprise virtual reality software company Immerse announces the appointment of Bill Finegan as Executive Vice President, North America. Having held senior positions at GP Strategies for nearly 20 years, Bill has a wealth of experience in the Human Capital Software sector. This strategic hire will see him continue Immerse's growth in enterprise VR and drive the ongoing expansion of global strategic relationships.

Tom Symonds, CEO at Immerse, comments: "I am delighted to welcome Bill to our talented team. His arrival is a statement of intent for Immerse as we continue to accelerate our growth in 2020 and look to build out our presence in North America. Bill brings a terrific blend of experience and commercial skills to help drive our expansion strategy forward."

Over the past year, Immerse has seen a substantial increase in the number of companies looking to licence their Virtual Enterprise Platform (VEP), which enables organizations to create, scale and measure VR training. To build on their successes Immerse aims to consolidate their position as a market leader through the creation of this EVP North America role.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Bill Finegan, newly appointed EVP North America, adds: "It's a great time to be joining Immerse given that enterprise VR solutions are rapidly moving up the priority list for global enterprises. What impressed me about Immerse is that their technology is already well established, with an impressive client list that includes Shell, QinetiQ and DHL."

In his previous role as Senior Vice President at GP Strategies, Bill was responsible for global operations and sales for the Human Capital Technologies team of over 200+ members, with resources in over 12 countries providing implementation, integration, support and consulting services across a wide spectrum of HR and Learning Technologies. Bill has an MBA from University of Baltimore (2003) and is an Affiliate Instructor at Loyola University Maryland (since 2009).

Story continues

Bill continues: "My role as EVP will be to help Immerse develop a strong proposition alongside a brand that stands out in this rapidly developing market. Expanding into North America, from both a sales and delivery perspective, will allow us to ensure customer satisfaction as we continue to meet the needs of an ever evolving market landscape."

Media enquiries

Please contact George Fryer or Katie Charlton at Man Bites Dog on: teamimmerse@manbitesdog.com or +44 (0)1273 716 820

About Immerse

Immerse is a UK virtual reality technology company that has developed a proprietary Virtual Enterprise Platform (VEP). Built for enterprise from the ground up, the platform enables companies to create, scale and measure virtual reality training.

Using the Immerse VEP enables companies to train and assess their employees in radically new ways, maximising human performance by creating a more engaged, better equipped and safer workforce. Current clients include Shell, DHL, QinetiQ and GE Healthcare.

For more information, visit: www.immerse.io

Contact:

Company: Man Bites Dog

Contact Person: Katie Charlton

Email: teamimmerse@manbitesdog.com

Website: www.immerse.io

SOURCE: Man Bites Dog





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/591247/Immerse-Accelerates-US-Growth-with-the-Appointment-of-Former-GP-Strategies-Exec-Bill-Finegan-as-EVP-North-America



