'Call to action': Ways to help groups who promote peace, provide relief to victims of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Thousands of people have been killed and wounded amid intense fighting in the Gaza Strip after Hamas militant groups launched an unprecedented assault over the weekend.

On Saturday, Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad fired thousands of rockets and sent about 1,000 gunmen from Gaza to Israel. In response, the Israeli Defense Forces retaliated with airstrikes and rocket attacks inside the Gaza Strip.

The fighting between Israeli and Palestinian militants is among the most violent in years, marking the latest clash in a conflict that dates back to World War I. Israel formally declared war on Sunday and the country intensified its response the next day with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordering a "complete siege" on Gaza, cutting off electricity, food, fuel, and other supplies to more than 2 million Palestinians.

The war’s death toll climbed to nearly 1,600 on both sides on Monday, including about 900 in Israel and more than 680 in Gaza, home to 2.3 million Palestinians. Thousands have also been injured. And more than 123,000 people have been displaced in Gaza, according to a Monday report from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Humanitarians, aid groups, and public health experts have expressed growing concerns over humanitarian needs in the region and have called for an end to the violence.

On Monday, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres sounded the alarm about the deteriorating situation and urged people to focus on civilians from both sides. Guterres pleaded for an end to "the vicious cycle of bloodshed, hatred, and polarization," according to a U.N. news release.

"Humanitarian relief and essential supplies must be allowed to reach people in need, rapidly and without impediment,” OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke told the Associated Press. “All parties must ensure freedom of movement for humanitarian workers.”

Several organizations have warned of the potential of more lives lost and have also called for peace to help victims of the war. If you are looking for ways to help Israeli and Palestinian victims, here is a list of some organizations promoting peace and providing relief.

Alliance for Middle East Peace

The Alliance for Middle East Peace (ALLMEP) is a coalition of over 170 non-governmental organizations that includes tens of thousands of Palestinians and Israelis who share the goal of building state peace between the two communities.

On Saturday, the coalition said it is working to support members assisting in emergency responses. "We call for the immediate protection of civilian life, for urgent steps to be taken to de-escalate this situation, and for all actors to prevent this situation spiraling toward even further tragedy," ALLMEP said in a statement.

American Friends of the Parents Circle - Families Forum

The American Friends of the Parents Circle - Families Forum (AF-PCFF) is a grassroots organization that works to share narratives from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with the U.S. public to foster a peace and reconciliation process. The organization supports the Parents Circle-Families Forum which is an Israeli-Palestinian organization of over 600 families who have all lost an immediate family member to the ongoing conflict.

In response to the attacks, the AF-PCFF reaffirmed its commitment to building and fostering peace for the future.

"Let us remember that violence begets violence, and the only way forward is through peaceful dialogue, diplomacy, and a commitment to finding common ground," the AF-PCFF said in a statement Sunday. "It is a call to action for leaders, communities, and individuals alike to seek solutions that prioritize reconciliation, justice, and lasting peace."

The Carter Center

Founded by former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter in partnership with Emory University, The Carter Center is a humanitarian aid organization that has been promoting peace and advocating for a viable two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for decades.

After Israel declared war, The Carter Center released a statement condemning the targeting of Israeli and Palestinian civilians and called for international action to end the violence.

International Committee of the Red Cross

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is a humanitarian organization that aims to protect victims of conflicts and provide them with assistance. The ICRC has been present in Israel and the occupied territories since 1967. The organization is asking for donations to improve access to essential services like water and to support livelihood projects.

“All parties must respect their obligations under international humanitarian law. This is non-negotiable. Civilians and civilian objects must be respected and protected," Fabrizio Carboni, ICRC regional director for the Near and Middle East, said in a statement Saturday.

Doctors Without Borders

Doctors Without Borders is a non-governmental organization that describes itself as an "independent, impartial and neutral" charity that provides humanitarian aid to people affected by conflict, disease outbreaks, and natural and human-made disasters.

With thousands wounded by airstrikes, the organization reported overcrowding and supply shortages, including medical supplies, drugs, and power for generators, in Gaza. Medical staff are also facing dangerous conditions and are struggling to find safe ways to transport patients to hospitals, as ambulances have been hit by airstrikes.

"The situation is horrific, with massive Israeli and Palestinian casualties," Matthias Kannes, head of mission in Gaza, said in a statement. "Our Palestinian colleagues are working day and night to cope with the influx of wounded."

Doctors Without Borders is assisting with medical needs in the region by donating medical supplies to hospitals and health facilities while local staff are providing surgical and inpatient care.

Save the Children

Save the Children issued an emergency alert in response to the conflict, noting the "escalating violence" has put 1.2 million children in need of humanitarian aid. The international organization is demanding de-escalation and has called for peace talks.

The organization is providing assistance to children affected by the attacks, where many face dangerous conditions, and displacement and may suffer from "serious mental health impacts."

Palestine Children's Relief Fund (PCRF)

National and international organizations that provide assistance to victims in the conflict include the Palestine Children's Relief Fund (PCRF), which works to provide crucial and life-saving medical relief and humanitarian aid to conflict victims in Gaza. Before the conflict and now, access to essential resources like food, clean water, and healthcare has been severely limited.

"In light of the recent violence that has left hundreds dead and thousands injured and homeless in Gaza, we are mobilizing our resources in unwavering determination," the organization said on its website.

