‘We need immediate help.’ 911 calls detail harrowing moments during UNC shooting

“We need immediate help,” a caller from Caudill Labs begged the 911 operator on Monday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m., local dispatchers were notified of an “active shooter” on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus.

The 911 calls, which were released on Thursday afternoon, detail the frantic scene as people in Caudill Labs recognized a man with a gun.

“There’s an active shooter on campus,” the caller said.

Moments before, Zijie Yan, a faculty member at UNC, had been shot and killed.

“Close the doors! Close the doors and stay inside!” the caller shouted to other people in the building. “There’s an active shooter.”

“They need to lock the campus down,” the caller pleaded with the dispatcher.

The caller, whose name was not disclosed for privacy reasons, was in Caudill Labs at the time of the shooting.

The caller said she knew the shooter.

“I know exactly who it is. I know who the student is. His name is Tailei Qi and he has a gun and he’s on campus,” she says.

She then goes on to spell Qi’s name for the dispatcher and say he was last seen wearing jeans and a gray T-shirt.

Qi was later apprehended by authorities and charged with first degree murder and possession of a firearm on educational property.