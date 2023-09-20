This immaculate novel complicates America’s racist past

Paul Harding's This Other Eden has been longlisted for the Booker

In 1793, Benjamin Honey, a former slave, arrives with his wife on the island of Malaga, off the coast of Maine. They plant apple seeds, and a decade later, the trees bear fruit: Greenings, Woodpeckers and Pippins, perfect for pies. Then, in 1815, a storm ransacks the island, devouring foliage, buildings and children alike. When the waters abate, Honey, on his back in the mud, looks up and thinks of his miniature Eden, so lovingly created, and “carried off by a little wind and rain”.

That storm is described early in This Other Eden with such throat-clutching power that for a few minutes I forgot where I was. It also foreshadows a greater ransacking a century later: the forced eviction of Honey’s descendants – a mixed race, impoverished fishing community – by the state governor of Maine “for the sake of humanity and public health”. Eugenics had run amok within America’s scientific establishment, and several residents were sent to homes for the feeble minded where they died within months. Harding describes two doctors blithely measuring the heads of the island’s children with callipers.

Paul Harding’s novel, longlisted for the Booker Prize, is ostensibly a familiar prospect: another fictional reckoning with America’s racist past, another miserable story of black people being appallingly abused. Yet Harding elevates his material into something more mysterious, even miraculous. Slipping in and out of his characters’ lives with the grace of a dancer, he makes a virtue both of their eccentricities and the brute circumstances of their existence through the force of his tangy, grainy prose.

Theophilus, whom we learn is married almost certainly to his sister, likes to clean the same mug with the same rag over again. The hermit Zachary Hand To God Proverbs spends his days scratching Scriptural verses into the bark of a hollow tree. Esther, taught to read by her sexually terrorising father, reads from a tattered sheaf of Shakespeare plays tied together with string. Rabbit, daughter of Theophilus, is, like most of her siblings, virtually mute and as insubstantial as a ghost, and flits around the island at night eating birds’ eggs.

Then there’s Matthew Diamond, a white missionary teacher who recoils in disgust at his pupils’ skin but who nurtures their potential all the same, arranging for one gifted boy, Ethan, who passes for white, to study art under a patron on the mainland. A racist, a “white saviour” and a well-meaning man, all at once: Diamond exemplifies Harding’s multifaceted approach to characterisation, and his instinct to illuminate rather than judge. There’s nothing schematic about this novel: it seems to shift on the air like a piece of music, its characters and their filthy, difficult, joy-spattered lives rendered as clear as song.

