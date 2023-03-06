IMI (LON:IMI) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.174

IMI plc (LON:IMI) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 12th of May to £0.174. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.6% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

IMI's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, IMI's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 33.5%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 20% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.343 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.257. This works out to be a decline of approximately 2.8% per year over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that IMI has been growing its earnings per share at 10% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

IMI Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that IMI is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for IMI that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

