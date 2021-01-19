IMG Fashion Named Official Editorial Partner of TikTok Fashion Month

IMG Fashion has been named the official editorial partner of TikTok Fashion month, with IMG providing editorial content to the TikTok community.

In New York, London, Milan and Paris, the TikTok community will have access to IMG’s content throughout the fall 2021 global fashion weeks.

TikTok will feature live and taped material distributed across IMG’s TikTok channels, @FashionWeek, @NYFW and @MADE, alongside content from talent represented across Endeavor’s fashion network, including TikTok creators like Wisdom Kaye, a TikTok star and IMG model.

In September, TikTok lauched its own #TikTokFashionMonth, featuring runway shows by luxury designers such as Saint Laurent, JW Anderson, Louis Vuitton and Prada.

The TikTok community will be able to engage with fashion week content through dedicated hashtags promoted on TikTok’s discover page, which will amplify global coverage of fashion month and reach TikTok’s diverse and global audience.

TikTok has skyrocketed in popularity among Millennials and Gen Z and has quickly become a hot destination for fashion and beauty trends. Many users flocked to the social media app last year as a source of entertainment during the coronavirus pandemic, and fashion and beauty brands followed suit.

“We are thrilled to announce our official editorial partnership with TikTok Fashion Month. IMG is committed to bringing new opportunities to the table for the global fashion industry that help them continue to reimagine, reinvent and now, rebuild. The importance and power of global fashion months is in connecting fashion brands’ talent and [connecting] to their consumers worldwide through innovative platforms such as TikTok,” said Leslie Russo, president of IMG’s fashion events and properties.

April Guidone, senior vice president, global brand and business development at IMG, anticipates that with the editorial partnership, “the content of TikTok will be more robust with guaranteed content from the shows and talent across fashion month, making TikTok a true destination to follow all the action.”

CeCe Vu, fashion and beauty partnerships lead at TikTok, said, “When we launched TikTok Fashion Month last September, we saw the fashion industry embrace a more community-driven approach and make authentic connections with broader and more diverse audiences. We’re excited to partner with IMG this fashion month and give the TikTok community access to the excitement, creativity and inspiration that IMG delivers every fashion week.”

IMG’s digital home for fashion week globally is @FashionWeek across all social media platforms. The expectation is that designers will continue to take a more digital approach to the February shows in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and indoor restrictions.

In addition to the virtual runway lineup last fall as part of #TikTokFashion Month, Nick Tangorra hosted TikTok Runway Odyssey on Oct. 8, an exclusive, first-of-its-kind virtual fashion runway livestream in partnership with Puma and Alice + Olivia. Throughout the night, there was an opportunity to see TikTok influencers hitting the virtual runway and to shop exclusive capsules that could only be found on TikTok.

Alice + Olivia codesigned its exclusive capsule collection with TikTok, and featured creators such as Melanie and Miranda Wilking, Janette Ok and Bria Jones as models. Part of its proceeds went to the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

In September, Vu said, “With the launch of our TikTok Fashion Month, this is just another way for our brand partners to leverage the platform’s authentic and community-driven approach to showcase their art, creativity and personalities in a unique and truly TikTok way.”

While TikTok had a tumultuous 2020 with President Trump’s proposed ban on the app in the U.S., the app continued to grow in popularity. The app reached two billion downloads earlier in 2020 and had 315 million downloads during the first quarter of 2020, making it the biggest download count in its history, according to mobile app data provider Sensor Tower.

