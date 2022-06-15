IMG, Empire State Development Reveal 10 Recipients of $500,000 NYFW Small Business Grant

Lisa Lockwood
·5 min read

Empire State Development, in partnership with IMG, has revealed the 10 recipients awarded funding through the $500,000 New York Fashion Week Small Business Grant.

Each of the 10 small, independent fashion designers will be awarded up to $50,000 to offset eligible show production costs for New York Fashion Week’s September 2022 season.

More from WWD

The grant awardees are AnOnlyChild, Barragan, Batsheva, Deveaux New York, Elena Velez, Fe Noel, Interior, Studio 189, Theophilio, and Willy Chavarria.

“The grant feels really important because it helps us designers do something we love, which is to create live experiences. In a time when we are being told only digital matters, it is great to get support and to be encouraged to show our clothes in person,” said Batsheva Hay of Batsheva.

Batsheva Hay - Credit: Lexie Moreland/WWD
Batsheva Hay - Credit: Lexie Moreland/WWD

Lexie Moreland/WWD

Maxwell Osborne, founder of AnOnlyChild, said, “We are thrilled to receive this grant to help us bring our vision for AnOnly Child to life. This will be the first time we are showing to the public so as a new, small company any and all support is very much appreciated. We are grateful to ESD and IMG for being there with us from the beginning of this journey.”

Maxwell Osborne - Credit: Lexie Moreland/WWD
Maxwell Osborne - Credit: Lexie Moreland/WWD

Lexie Moreland/WWD

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, New York’s City’s fashion industry employed 4.6 percent of the city’s workforce, generating approximately $11 billion in wages. The New York Fashion Week Small Business Grant aims to support the vibrant return of New York’s fashion industry while enabling independent New York-based designers to participate in recovery efforts.

 Designers who produce shows during a major fashion week like NYFW often generate global exposure, demonstrating the potential of using NYFW as a global platform to support business growth and tradable sectors.

“It’s no secret that young brands don’t have a ton of disposable marketing dollars. The grant gives us an opportunity to share our perspective with the world – we wouldn’t be here without this kind of support,” said Lily Miesmer, who co-founded Interior with Jack Miner in 2021.

Jack Miner and Lily Miesmer of Interior - Credit: Jenna Greene for WWD
Jack Miner and Lily Miesmer of Interior - Credit: Jenna Greene for WWD

Jenna Greene for WWD

Hope Knight, president and chief executive officer of Empire State Development said, “The New York Fashion Week Small Business Grant will support diverse and emerging New York-based fashion businesses, encouraging the post-pandemic revitalization of the State’s fashion industry, which it vital to the jobs, economy and creative energy of New York City. In collaboration with IMG, we are proud to help small business fashion designers showcase their work in New York – the fashion capital of America.”

According to Noah Kozlowski, director of designer relations and development at IMG, the criteria, established with Empire State Development, is the designer has to be in business two years, headquartered in New York, have participated in NYFW for two consecutive seasons, have no more than 30 full-time employees, and generate no more than $2 million in annual global gross revenues in 2019, 2021 and within projections for 2022. Lastly, they needed to provide a strong use case for how they would use the funds and how it would help them bring their shows to the next level.

Felisha Noel, Fe Noel - Credit: Courtesy
Felisha Noel, Fe Noel - Credit: Courtesy

Courtesy

The money has to be used specifically for production of their spring 2023 fashion show.

Kozlowski said the 10 designers are a diverse roster spanning various categories, including womenswear and menswear, and some of them also create accessories.

 

Willy Chavarria - Credit: Courtesy of Willy Chavarria
Willy Chavarria - Credit: Courtesy of Willy Chavarria

Courtesy of Willy Chavarria

“As a company we’re committed to supporting the designer community and providing them with resources to make it more efficient for them to show,” said Kozlowski. “Designers who participate in NYFW also generate global exposure, demonstrating the potential of using NYFW as a global platform to provide business growth. As part of our commitment to the designer community, we’re supporting the vibrant return of New York’s fashion industry. We’re also giving back to 10 designers who have shown their commitment to utilizing NYFW as a global platform,” he said. “This is a small step for a big impact that we hope to continue implementing in the future.”

Kozlowski said the designers can use whatever production company they want for their shows. A lot of the production costs will be reimbursable through this grant, and designers will receive funding toward production line items and need to submit receipts. IMG’s production arm is available to them if they’re interested. They also have  the opportunity to show at Spring Studios, but it’s not a requirement. “We’re really excited for these designers to use the city as their playground, to showcase the new collections,” he said.

Leslie Russo, president of IMG’s fashion events and properties, said: “With New York as the capital of American fashion and our global reputation for incubating the best next generation of fashion brands, IMG is committed to helping the designer community flourish and grow. We are grateful to Governor Hochul and Empire State Development for showing up and taking action on behalf of New York’s fashion industry. The New York Fashion Week Small Business Grant helps to ensure we will continue to foster vibrant, diverse talent and uplift independent fashion businesses as they develop and thrive right here in New York.”

 

Leslie Russo - Credit: courtesy shot.
Leslie Russo - Credit: courtesy shot.

courtesy shot.

The New York Fashion Week Small Business Grant follows the formation of the IMG Fashion Alliance, first launched in September 2021 to support the post-pandemic revitalization of New York Fashion Week. New York State played key roles in supporting the initiative, including making state venues like Moynihan Train Hall and Robert F. Wager Jr. Park available to designers to showcase their collections. This initiative will continue, said Kozlowski.

As reported, the 11 launch partners who participated in IMG Fashion Alliance for three seasons are Joseph Altuzarra of Altuzarra,  Brandon Maxwell, Jason Wu, LaQuan Smith, Alexandra O’Neill of Markarian, Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim of Monse, Prabal Gurung, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler, Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte, Sergio Hudson and Telfar.

IMG’s Fashion Events & Properties division will host a reception for the New York Fashion Week Small Business Grant recipients at its new headquarters at 512 West 22nd Street tonight on the rooftop.

New York Fashion Week takes place Sept. 9 to 14 with the official hub at Spring Studios in lower Manhattan, with content distributed across NYfW.com and @NYFW channels.

FOR MORE STORIES:

IMG Creates Fashion Alliance With 11 American Designers for NYFW

New on the Market: ‘First-of-Its-Kind,’ IMG-Backed Directory of Black Professionals in Fashion

IMG, Launchmetrics Study Evaluates the Power of Fashion Week

 

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Canada Soccer announces roster for upcoming women's international window

    Canada Soccer has named its women's squad for the beginning of the upcoming June international window. Head coach Bev Priestman’s roster features 28 players, including 21 Olympic champions from last summer's Tokyo Games. The window opens with a match against South Korea on June 26 at Toronto's BMO Field. Star striker Christine Sinclair will again serve as Canada's captain. She enters the match against the South Koreans with a record 188 international goals. Kadeisha Buchanan, who recently won a

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • LeBron James can't keep his hands off the Stanley Cup

    LeBron James has been enjoying his offseason after missing out on the NBA playoffs with the LA Lakers, including a meeting with the Stanley Cup.

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • NHL Draft: Penguins' biggest needs, top prospects

    With the Crosby-Malkin era conceivably coming to an end, the prospect pool for the Penguins also appears to be at an all-time low.

  • Final Fantasy XVI new story details

    Get to know more story details about Final Fantasy XV, which is coming next summer.

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Caleb Houstan helped Scottie Barnes acclimate to Toronto

    Canadian prospect Caleb Houstan details his history with Scottie Barnes, how he would fit with the Raptors' vision and what he's learned about NBA draft workouts over the past few weeks.

  • Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he coaches Jets

    A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.

  • Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back RBC Canadian Opens

    TORONTO — Rory McIlroy just has to fill out the paperwork and then he'll be an honorary Canadian. The Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 62 to win his second RBC Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes. "If there was some honorary Canadian citizenship bestowed upon me I certainly wouldn't turn it down," said McIlroy with a laugh, the Canad

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Spence pleads guilty to DWI in 2019 Ferrari crash in Dallas

    DALLAS (AP) — Welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. has pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while intoxicated after crashing his speeding Ferrari in 2019, prosecutors said. Spence, 32, pleaded guilty and was convicted last week in Dallas County Court of Criminal Appeals No. 2, the Dallas County district attorney's office said Monday. Prosecutors said that after visiting multiple bars, Spence was speeding when his Ferrari veered over the median and flipped several times at about 3 a.m. on Oct.

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu