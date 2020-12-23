IMG Academy makes Jaden Bradley’s homecoming special. Nationally ranked Ascenders roll

One of North Carolina’s best high school basketball players returned to the region Tuesday night to participate in the first Carolina Hoops-Mas Showcase held at Westminster Catawba High School.

Jaden Bradley, who helped lead Cannon School to the NCISAA 4A State Championship last February, returned with his new team, the No. 2 nationally ranked IMG Academy Ascenders (Bradenton, Florida). The junior point guard helped guide IMG to a 77-48 win over the Winston Salem Christian School Lions in the nightcap of the showcase’s first night of games.

Bradley, who won the N.C. Gatorade Player of the Year last season, had a quiet night with only five points. But he ran the floor well and got plenty of help from one of the most talented teams in the country.

Bradley had seven assists in the first half.

“It’s a great opportunity to come back to play in the Charlotte area, I love it,” said Bradley, a consensus top 10 recruit nationally in his class.

The junior point guard talked about his decision to join IMG Academy this season.

“I just think it was a great place to be to help me elevate my game and take it to the next level,” said Bradley. “To play and train with the best is going to help my game and move me to the next level.

IMG Academy jumped out to a 25-8 first-quarter lead and never looked back. Moussa Diabate (Michigan commit) led the Ascenders in scoring with 16 points while Eric Daily Jr., Gus Yalden, and Jett Howard also finished in double figure with 14, 13 and 13 points respectively.

THREE WHO MATTERED

Moussa Diabate, IMG: Had a game-high 16 points while adding five rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Diabate was also named the game’s MVP.





Quante Berry, Winston Salem Christian: Matched Diabate with 16 points and led the Lions in scoring.

Eric Dailey Jr., IMG: Scored 14 points while hauling in 9 rebounds and chipping in three assists

WORTH MENTIONING

▪ In Tuesday night’s showcase opener, the John Marshall High School Blue Magic (Richmond, VA) bested the Lake Norman Christian Storm 72-63. Trey Green had a game-high 22 points for the Storm while sophomore phenom Mikey Williams had 10 points for Lake Norman Christian

▪ IMG’s Jett Howard is the son of former NBA star Juwan Howard, who was a member of the Wolverine’s famous “Fab 5” and is the current head basketball coach at Michigan. Howard had another son, Josh, who was a member of Providence Day’s 2016 N.C. Independent Schools state champion that advanced to the now GEICO national championships in New York.

▪ Because of some Covid issues, IMG has only practiced twice in the last 30 days, with both practices occurring just prior to its game with Winston Salem Christian Tuesday night.

WHAT’S NEXT

IMG Academy will play again Wednesday night in the Showcase’s finale against Word of God Christian Academy (Raleigh, NC) at 8 p.m.

THEY SAID IT

“It’s not No. 1. We still have a ways to go. Those are nice but really what we’ve always said is we have a goal in mind and our goal is to still be playing at the last possible date at the end of the year. People can rank us No. 1, No. 2, No. 50, we don’t care.” IMG coach Sean McAloon when asked how it feels to ranked No. 2 in the country.

▪ Only 50 fans are being allowed in the gym Wednesday and the event is sold out. The games will be streamed. Pricing is $15 for one game or $20 for the doubleheader. Click here to access the streams.