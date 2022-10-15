IMF meetings have exposed the fragmentation of the global economy

Larry Elliott in Washington
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Patrick Semansky/AP</span>
Photograph: Patrick Semansky/AP

The message from last week’s annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund was clear. War, pandemic and rampant inflation have put the global economy under severe strain. The mood was edgy, often fractious.

The Americans had a go at Saudi Arabia for orchestrating production curbs designed to push up the cost of oil. The Indians were unhappy with the aggressive increases in US interest rates, which they saw as exporting America’s problems to the rest of the world.

Britain was in the doghouse for a botched mini-budget that has sent tremors through global financial markets. Russia again made it clear it would veto any attempts by the G20 to condemn it for the invasion of Ukraine. Set up as a body that would encourage the world’s biggest developed and emerging market countries to find solutions to common problems, the G20 could not even agree on a bland communique to sum up its meaningless deliberations.

The moribund state of the G20 matters. It shows a global economy that is fragmenting, with countries responding to the series of recent shocks by looking out for themselves.

There have been examples of solidarity – such as the support for Ukraine – but they are exceptions to the trend. Joe Biden’s decision to restrict the export of US computer chips to China – symbolic of the frosty relations between the world’s two biggest economies – is more typical.

Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the IMF, knows there is a problem. The IMF was set up at the Bretton Woods conference in 1944 to end the beggar-my-neighbour policies of the 1930s and to prevent countries exporting deflation. Now she sees signs of deglobalisation. “Fragmentation in the world economy means we might see shifts in supply chains that impact on the cost structures on a more permanent basis.”

Georgieva says the repeated shocks and growth setbacks in the three years since the IMF last held a full, in-person annual meeting raise a bigger question, namely: “Are we experiencing a fundamental economic shift in the world economy – from a world of relative predictability and stability, to greater uncertainty and volatility?”

The answer to that question would appear to be yes. It has taken the pandemic and its aftermath to expose a fragmentation happening slowly for the past 15 years. Globalisation’s heyday – the period between the demise of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s and the near-death of the global banking system in 2008 – is long past.

Richard Kozul-Wright, director of globalisation and development strategies at the UN Conference on Trade and Development, says: “There is a lot of focus on the failures of the past year but not enough on the fracturing that has been happening since the global financial crisis.

“There has been massive under-investment – which has manifested itself in supply chain bottlenecks – even though all the ingredients should have been in place for an investment boom.”

Kozul-Wright says inequality is the other big factor behind global fracturing, with the benefits of international trade skewed towards company profits, not workers’ wages.

In retrospect, 2016 marked an important staging post on the road to fragmentation. The Brexit vote in the UK revealed an unhappiness among millions of voters with the economic status quo, as did Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton in the US presidential election. Trump’s arrival in the White House led to marked cooling of relations between Washington and Beijing, and there has been a further deterioration under Biden.

Neil Shearing, group chief economist at the consultancy Capital Economics, says: “The world economy is fracturing into two China and US-aligned blocs. This will result in shifts in supply chains and reduced technology and investment flows between the two over the coming decade. Geopolitical considerations will play a greater role in economic policy than they have for a generation.”

Signs of the schism are already apparent. In the west, the pandemic, higher energy prices and growing mistrust of China have meant a renewed interest in self-sufficiency and shorter, less exposed supply chains. Beijing has set up an alternative to the World Bank – the Asian investment and infrastructure bank – and has invested in more than 150 countries through its Belt and Road initiative. Many of the world’s most heavily indebted countries now find that China is one of their creditors.

Kozul-Wright says there are similarities with the 1970s, with the US remaining the dominant power and China replacing the Soviet Union as the competing power. China, though, is a much more formidable economic challenger.

Georgieva appealed last week for policymakers to act urgently and collectively to tackle a lengthening list of problems: inflation, hunger, debt and climate change among them. But the multilateral system is creaking and there were few signs last week that the appeal would be heeded.

Latest Stories

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • What Nick Nurse, Raptors are looking for from last roster player

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the play of Josh Jackson and Justin Champagnie and what need the team is hoping to address with the final roster spot.

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Canada's Dalton Kellett announces he's leaving AJ Foyt Racing

    Canada's Dalton Kellett says he's leaving AJ Foyt Racing. The 29-year-old from Stouffville, Ont., made the announcement over social media on Tuesday morning. Kellett debuted on the IndyCar Series for Foyt in 2020 and became the team's veteran driver this past season. "This is not a conclusion I came to lightly, as both the team and I have dedicated time and effort to putting together a program for 2023," said Kellett on his verified Instagram account. "However, at this point, it isn't the right

  • Hockey broadcaster Ray Ferraro departs TSN after 14 years

    It’s the end of an era in Canadian sports broadcasting.

  • Nick Nurse says Juancho Hernangomez will be in the Raptors' rotation

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse provides an injury update, how roles will be defined in Toronto's offence and why Juancho Hernangomez will be in the team's rotation to begin the season.

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m