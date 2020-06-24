Coronavirus: IMF warns UK economy will shrink 10.2% this year

The sun rises over the River Thames in east London, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The UK economy is likely to shrink by 10.2% this year in the wake of the coronavirus, according to new analysis by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The leading global organisation’s forecast suggests the pandemic will hit Britain’s economy much harder than much of the rest of the world.

Its World Economic Outlook on Wednesday forecasts a 4.9% decline in global output this year, in a far steeper downturn than the Great Depression of the 1930s.

It had previously predicted a 3% decline in April. “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a more negative impact on activity in the first half of 2020 than anticipated, and the recovery is projected to be more gradual than previously forecast,” the IMF report reads.

The IMF said consumption and services dropped beyond expectations and described the hit to the global labour market as “catastrophic.”

Britain’s firms, workers and tax receipts appear set to suffer a greater hit than other advanced economies, which are predicted to see GDP slide by 8% on average.

The UK projection is worse than for German, Japan and the USA, but better than France, Italy and Spain.