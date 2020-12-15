IMF chief says 62% of COVID-19 lending went to hard-hit Latin America

FILE PHOTO: IMF and World Bank hold Annual Meetings in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Sixty-two percent of the International Monetary Fund's lending in response to the coronavirus pandemic went to 21 countries in Latin America because the region was so hard hit, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.

Georgieva told a panel hosted by the Americas Society/Council of the Americas, that the Fund had plenty of lending firepower left, and would focus on helping countries in the region take the "turn towards a greener and digital and fairer economy."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Franklin Paul)

