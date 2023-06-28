Imelda Padilla takes early lead in L.A. City Council district 6 race

Marisa Alcaraz, left, and Imelda Padilla are candidates for Los Angeles City Council District 6. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

Imelda Padilla led rival Marisa Alcaraz in initial results Tuesday night in the special election for the Los Angeles City Council seat representing the northeast and central San Fernando Valley, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar/Recorder.

Alcaraz, a top advisor to City Councilmember Curren Price, and Padilla, a community advocate, are vying for the Council District 6 seat formerly held by City Council President Nury Martinez, who resigned last year.

Martinez stepped down from the council in October after a leaked recording surfaced on which she was heard making incendiary comments about her colleagues and various groups, setting the stage for a special election.

Just before the polls closed Tuesday at 8 p.m., a steady stream of voters trundled into a Panorama City Goodwill office to mark their ballots.

Voter foot traffic had been slow in the morning but picked up a bit in the afternoon as people got off work, an election worker said.

He estimated that about 150 people had voted in the Goodwill’s community room that day — a smaller turnout than he’d expected, he said.

“Not a lot of people know there’s an election,” said Jasmine Lemus, a 34-year-old clad in a T-shirt, jeans and sunflower-covered checkered Vans shoes.

The Arleta resident had to come to vote after finishing work at a local non-profit. But she’d been unsuccessful in convincing her husband to join her in voting. He felt like his vote wouldn’t make a difference, she said.

Lemus planned to vote for Padilla, she said, because she’d heard good things about her.

“She’s very involved with the organizations and with the community, wanting to improve everything that’s been going on with our homeless community,” Lemus said. “I’m hoping the best with her.”

In general, Lemus didn’t think that the policymakers at City Hall paid enough attention to her corner of the northeastern San Fernando Valley.

“We have more homelessness out here, we have more family struggling, we have so many more businesses closing,” Lemus said as a handful of other voters trickled out the door in front of her.

Labor groups, including those whose members have business before the City Council spent heavily in the race.

The Southwest Mountain States Regional Council of Carpenters spent more than $270,000 to support Alcaraz. IBEW Local Union 18, which represents Los Angeles Department of Water and Power workers, spent more than $100,000 to back her.

United Firefighters of Los Angeles City, the union representing city firefighters, spent more nearly $200,000 to back Padilla. Agroup backed by the California Apartment Assn. and the American Beverage Assn. spent more than $219,000 to support Padilla. Laborers' International Union of North America, Local 300, spent more than $200,000 to back Padilla.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.