Imelda Marcos Docu ‘The Kingmaker’ Banned In Parts Of Thailand, Authorities Refer To It As “Inappropriate”

Parts of Thailand aren’t necessarily responding well to the Imelda Marcos documentary The Kingmaker directed by Lauren Greenfield. The country has banned the pic in the South.

Thida Polpalitkarnpim, the founder of the Documentary Club in Thailand, posted on Facebook that they would be showing the docu, but has since pushed the screening. According to the Bangkok Post, authorities deemed the title and the posters for the docu “inappropriate” and were not comfortable with the film. However, the film has been playing in Bangkok for the past six weeks as well as other parts of the country with no pushback.

More from Deadline

The Kingmaker debuted at the Venice Film Festival and went on to play at the Toronto International Film Festival. The Showtime Documentary was distributed by Greenwich Entertainment and opened theatrically last November when theater-going was actually a thing to do. The docu takes a timely look at former Philippine First Lady and her family’s potential return to power.

The ban of the film in the South of Thailand comes at a time when there has been a political movement as groups have been protesting the military forces formed by the government last year.

The Kingmaker is part of a slate of documentaries that have been spotlighting issues the Philippines is facing. This includes the recent Ramona S. Diaz docu A Thousand Cuts which shines a light on journalist Maria Ressa and president Duterte’s contentious relationship with media and how it can impact the rest of the world. In 2018, PJ Raval released his award-winning documentary Call Her Ganda which follows the brutal murder case of Filipino transgender woman Jennifer Laude by a U.S. Marine and the obstacles faced in the pursuit of justice by three women intimately invested in the case. It follows an activist attorney (Virgie Suarez), a transgender journalist (Meredith Talusan) and Jennifer’s mother (Julita “Nanay” Laude) as they galvanize a political uprising, seeking justice and taking on hardened histories of U.S. imperialism in the Philippines.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.