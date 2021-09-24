‘Imeach Biden’: Lauren Boebert mocked for misspelling impeach in release calling for president’s removal

Lauren Boebert managed to misspell the word impeach in a press release (Twitter.com/JakeSherman)

Lauren Boebert has committed yet another embarrassing gaffe while attempting to call for President Joe Biden’s impeachment.

The GOP Congresswoman issued a press release calling for Mr Biden’s removal, but managed to misspell impeach, instead writing “imeach”.

The mistake was first pointed out by journalist Jake Sherman, and led to much mockery on Twitter.

“It’s too bad we can’t “IMEACH” Lauren Boebert,” one person wrote.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper simply wrote: “IMEACH!”

“Lol, Lauren Boebert wants to “Imeach“ Biden. Stay in school kids, get your education,” Amy Thatcher wrote.

“When Colorado sends its representatives, they’re not sending their best ...” Christopher Bouzy said, riffing on an insult former president Donald Trump famously levelled at Mexican immigrants.

Ms Boebert, a Maga-loving Congresswoman from Colorado, has frequently embraced conspiracy theories such as QAnon and the Big Lie that the 2020 election result was “stolen”.

In February, she wrote that “protecting and defending the Constitution doesn’t mean trying to rewrite the parts you don’t like,” with many pointing out that she had overlooked the 27 amendments that have been passed by Congress.

Read More

Trump blames media after Arizona recount still says Biden won

Chicago targets Texas Republicans with adverts urging business to flee abortion laws

White House knocks back Trump plan to assert ‘executive privilege’ over Capitol riot