IMDb TV Launches Free App on Comcast Platforms, Streamer’s First Pay-TV Partnership

IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free, ad-supported streaming service, is now available on Comcast’s Xfinity Flex and Xfinity X1.

The launch on X1 marks IMDb TV’s first pay-TV partner launch; terms of the distribution deal were not disclosed. Comcast’s Flex broadband-only and X1 Xfinity TV customers can access the app by saying “IMDb TV” into the Xfinity Voice Remote.

Versions of the IMDb TV app earlier this month launched for Apple’s iOS and Android mobile devices in the U.S., following its expansion to Roku, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Android TV devices including Chromecast with Google TV, LG Smart TVs (2018-2021 models) and Sony PlayStation 4 consoles.

In addition, IMDb TV is available as an app on Amazon’s Fire TV and as a free channel within the Prime Video app across hundreds of devices.

Amazon-owned IMDb originally launched the free service as Freedive in January 2019, before redubbing it IMDb TV. The streaming service features a continually updating library of movies and TV shows, including popular titles like “Chicago Fire,” “All in the Family,” “Mad Men,” “Malcolm in the Middle,” “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “How to Train Your Dragon.” According to the company, IMDb TV has half the ads of traditional linear TV.

IMDb TV has been part of a growing segment of the streaming market offering free, ad-supported content to consumers. Players in the ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and free, ad-supported television (FAST) spaces include ViacomCBS’s Pluto TV, Fox’s Tubi, Roku Channel and Cinedigm.

