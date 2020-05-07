IMDb launched its first podcast Thursday, a show called “Movies That Changed My Life.” The podcast will feature actors and stars of the silver screen discussing which movies were most impactful on their lives and careers with host Ian de Borja.

The first episode of “Movies That Changed My Life” features Jeffrey Wright — who’s currently starring in “Westworld” — discussing Francis Ford Coppola’s “Apocalypse Now” and the cult classic “Sid and Nancy.” New episodes will drop each Thursday wherever podcasts are found, IMDb told TheWrap.

“These personal and in-depth conversations with our customers’ favorite actors and filmmakers will reveal the defining moments in their lives, ultimately providing listeners with a greater understanding of their favorite performers,” said IMDb consumer lead Nikki Santoro said in a statement.

Santoro noted the podcast provides an added push back to the IMDb platform and its Watchlists feature, which lets users keep tabs on of their favorite and new films.

Future episodes of “Movies That Changed My Life” will feature actors Joel McHale, Judy Greer, Felicia Day and Kevin Smith.

“Fans around the world rely on IMDb for information and insight they can’t get anywhere else about movies, TV shows and celebrities, and we are thrilled to extend our popular original content offerings to now include the Movies That Changed My Life podcast,” Santoro said.

New episodes of “Movies That Changed My Life” will be available every Thursday wherever podcasts are

found, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, www.IMDb.com/podcasts and through IMDb’s iOS and

Android apps.





Read original story IMDb Launches First Podcast: ‘Movies That Changed My Life’ (Exclusive) At TheWrap