ImCheck Appoints Thomas Civik as Independent Chairman of the Board



Marseille, France, March 23, 2023 – ImCheck Therapeutics announced today the appointment of Thomas Civik as independent Chairman of its Board of Directors. With a distinguished career of 30 years in the biopharmaceutical industry, Mr. Civik has extensive experience in bringing oncology innovations to patients and from executive leadership roles, most recently as CEO of Five Prime Therapeutics. He will join ImCheck’s Board as the company further develops its lead program ICT01 and a range of antibody therapeutics targeting butyrophilins, a novel super-family of immunomodulators. Dr. Debasish Roychowdhury, Chairman since 2018, will step down from the Board and remain an advisor to the company.

“Welcoming Tom to our Board represents an important milestone as we transition into a more mature organization advancing a broad and promising pipeline of immunomodulatory antibodies. With our lead program ICT01 moving toward later-stage clinical evaluation, Tom will make important strategic contributions through his experience and insights in clinical and corporate development. He will also provide an extensive network in the U.S. as we continue to expand our footprint there,” said Pierre d’Epenoux, Chief Executive Officer of ImCheck Therapeutics. “I would like to thank Debasish for his steadfast support and guidance over the past five years.”

Mr. Civik added: “ImCheck has established a leadership position in gamma delta T-cell activation in immuno-oncology and has created substantial value through the potential of its unique approach. I look forward to joining ImCheck’s Board and being a part of the next exciting phase of the company’s evolution.”

Thomas Civik’s most recent corporate position was as CEO and President of Five Prime Therapeutics, where he oversaw the clinical development of the company’s oncology pipeline and the acquisition by Amgen in 2021. Prior to that, he was the Chief Commercial Officer at Foundation Medicine and led the launch of the first-ever, FDA-approved pan-cancer comprehensive genomic test. Mr. Civik spent the majority of his career at Genentech, where for over 15 years, he held increasing levels of responsibility, lastly as Vice President and Franchise Head, after starting in the pharmaceutical industry at Sanofi. He holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and currently serves on the Board of Directors at Repare Therapeutics and Pyxis Oncology.

About IMCHECK THERAPEUTICS

ImCheck Therapeutics is designing and developing a new generation of immunotherapeutic antibodies targeting butyrophilins, a novel super-family of immunomodulators.

As demonstrated by lead clinical-stage program ICT01, which has a mechanism of action to simultaneously modulate innate and adaptive immunity, ImCheck's “first-in-class” activating antibodies may be able to produce superior clinical results as compared to the first-generation of immune checkpoint inhibitors and, when used in combination, to overcome resistance to this group of agents. In addition, ImCheck’s antagonist antibodies are being evaluated as potential treatments for a range of autoimmune and infectious diseases.

Co-founder of the Marseille Immunopole cluster, ImCheck benefits from support from Prof. Daniel Olive (INSERM, CNRS, Institut Paoli Calmettes, Aix-Marseille Université), a worldwide leader in γ9δ2 T cells and butyrophilins research; from the experience of an expert management team; and from the commitment of leading US and European investors.

