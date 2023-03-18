IMCD's (AMS:IMCD) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

IMCD N.V. (AMS:IMCD) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 4th of May to €2.37. This takes the annual payment to 1.6% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

IMCD's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. The last dividend was quite easily covered by IMCD's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 12.5%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 47% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

IMCD Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The annual payment during the last 8 years was €0.20 in 2015, and the most recent fiscal year payment was €2.37. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 36% a year over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that IMCD has grown earnings per share at 30% per year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

We Really Like IMCD's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that IMCD is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for IMCD that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is IMCD not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

