IMCD announces Management Board (re)appointments

IMCD New Management Board

From left to right: Hans Kooijmans, IMCD Chief Financial Officer; Piet van der Slikke, IMCD Chief Executive Officer; and Marcus Jordan, IMCD Chief Operating Officer

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (2 May 2022) – At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) today, the shareholders of IMCD N.V. (hereafter “IMCD” or the “Company”) approved the reappointment of Piet van der Slikke (CEO) and Hans Kooijmans (CFO) as members of the Management Board for another term of two and four years respectively. In addition, Marcus Jordan was appointed as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and new member of the Management Board for a first term of four years. With these appointments, the Management Board of IMCD now consists of a total of three members.

Marcus Jordan currently serves as President of Americas and throughout his 23-year career with IMCD, has led various strategic roles in the UK as well as in the Group organisation, amongst which the role of Group Development Director.

The responsibilities of Mr. Jordan as COO include the Group’s strategy execution for digitisation and sustainability and driving operational excellence globally.

“Over the past six years, Marcus has helped to drive our expansion and growth in the Americas region. Under his leadership, IMCD today provides coast-to-coast coverage and service to our partners in North America and has strengthened our presence in Central America and new Latin American territories’, said Piet van der Slikke, CEO of IMCD. “With his experience, and his market and industry knowledge, I am confident that Marcus will continue to accelerate our global footprint momentum.”

The Supervisory Board is pleased with the (re-)appointments made; adding the COO role to the Management Board is a logical next step to prepare IMCD for future developments and continual growth. The Supervisory Board is confident that Mr. Jordan’s experience will deliver a valuable addition to the Management Board, enabling the company to deliver on its aim to be a market leader in the marketing, sales, and distribution of speciality chemicals and ingredients.

Further details of the AGM held today, including the voting results, click here. For Mr. Jordan’s biography, click here.

Attached, please find the full press release in pdf format.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was issued on 2 May 2022, 5:30 p.m. CET.

