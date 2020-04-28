IMC Members Donate Funds For Protective Equipment For Canada's Pharmacists

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / Members of Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC) continue to support front line workers in the fight against COVID-19 with a financial contribution to the Canadian Pharmacists Association (CPhA). The contribution will be used by CPhA to purchase 200,000 surgical masks for distribution to pharmacists across the country.

"Like so many other front-line workers, pharmacists are face-to-face with patients every day, exposing themselves, and their families, to risk of illness or infection with COVID-19," said IMC President Pamela Fralick. "Yet, they do not always have the same access to personal protective equipment that other front-line workers do. Our industry is pleased to be able to assist in getting them the masks they need so they can continue helping to protect the health and well-being of Canadians at this difficult time."

The contribution to the CPhA is another example of how Canada's innovative medicines industry has come together in response to COVID-19. Other measures include a donation to the Public Health Agency of Canada of 100,000 KN95 masks for front-line workers, as well as unprecedented collaboration across industry, with governments and with multilateral institutions to accelerate the discovery, development and delivery of vaccines, diagnostics and treatments for the virus.

"I am proud of how our industry is collaborating in response to this unprecedented public health challenge," added Fralick. "Our members have demonstrated not only that they are prepared to do whatever it takes to develop treatments, improve diagnostics and find potential vaccines, they have shown just how vital our industry is to Canada's healthcare system."

