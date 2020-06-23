IMC International Mining Corp. Announces Voting Results from 2020 AGM and Management Appointments

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / IMC International Mining Corp. (IMCX.CN)(OTC PINK:IMIMF)(3MX.F) (the "Company" or "IMC") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders that was held on June 18, 2020, in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting"). Shareholders were asked to vote on several items of business as described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 30, 2020 (the "Circular"), and all proposals put forward to the Company's shareholders were approved. A total of 16,524,311 Common shares representing approximately 39.05% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were voted in person or by proxy in connection with the Meeting.

The detailed voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Director Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Brian E. Thurston 13,776,569 99.971% 3,984 0.029% Thomas E. Gregory Hawkins 11,898,073 86.349% 1,880,906 13.651% Faizaan Lalani 13,771,772 99.943% 7,835 0.057% Andreas (Andy) Graetz 12,816,571 93.012% 962,856 6.988%

Scroll to continue with content Ad

All four management director nominees in the Circular received the required majority of votes to be elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year. In addition, at the Meeting, a motion from the floor was tabled to set the number of directors of the Company at five (as opposed to four as stated in the Circular), and Samir Patel was elected as the fifth director of the Company after receiving the required majority of votes in this regard.

Following the Meeting, Thomas E. Gregory Hawkins (Chairman), Brian G. Thurston, Faizaan Lalani, Andreas (Andy) Graetz and Samir Patel will serve as members of IMC's board of directors (the "Board") until the Company's next annual general meeting of shareholders. IMC is pleased to have strengthened the Board with the additions of Mr. Graetz and Mr. Patel. Their biographies are set out below:

Story continues

Andy Graetz

Mr. Graetz is a certified mining engineer with over 35 years' international mining experience having worked in Canada, the United States, the Philippines, Kazakhstan and South Africa in senior mine operational, corporate development, and CFO/finance administrative roles. He has held senior management positions with Altynalmas Gold, an affiliate of Ivanhoe Mines, Thistle Mining Inc., the Placer Dome Group of Companies, Lonrho South Africa Ltd, and the Gencor Group of Companies. For these, amongst others, he has led numerous corporate development opportunities and coordinated and managed a number of feasibility studies. Andy has served as Chief Financial Officer for public and private companies for 10 years and has been a board member of CGA Mining Ltd. and Yellowhead Mining Inc. His board responsibilities for Yellowhead Mining Inc. included the roles of Chair of the Audit and Compensation Committees. Mr Graetz holds a Bachelor of Science in the Branch of Mining Engineering from the University of the Witwatersrand, a Masters in Business Administration from Brunel University in the United Kingdom and a South African Mine Managers Certificate for Metalliferous Mines.

Samir Patel

Mr. Patel is a securities lawyer with over 11 years of experience in securities and corporate law, particularly in relation to M&A transactions, continuous disclosure requirements, corporate governance and equity financings. He is currently General Counsel & Corporate Secretary at First Mining Gold Corp., a gold exploration and development mining company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, and has been with First Mining Gold since June 2016. Prior to that, Mr. Patel spent three and a half years as Corporate Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Wellgreen Platinum Ltd. (now Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.), a Canadian PGM-Ni mining exploration company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Before joining Wellgreen, Mr. Patel spent four years at Borden Ladner Gervais LLP, a leading national law firm, practising as a securities lawyer in the firm's Securities & Capital Markets Group in Vancouver. Whilst at Borden Ladner Gervais LLP, Mr. Patel's practice involved advising clients in a variety of sectors with respect to securities, corporate and commercial law matters, with a focus on clients in the mining sector. Mr Patel has a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) degree from the University Nottingham in the United Kingdom.

Subsequent to the Meeting, the Board re-appointed Brian Thurston as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and further strengthened the Company's management team by appointing Jamie Lewin as the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Janet Francis as the Company's Corporate Secretary.

Jamie Lewin is a Chartered Professional Accountant, who also holds an MBA with a specialization in financial management and a Certification in Public Companies. In addition, he completed an LLB at Laval University and a BA in Economics from Western University. He has more than 20 years' experience in accounting and finance for private and public companies in the brokerage and investment, manufacturing, distribution, resources and service sectors. He has served as Chief Financial Officer of several junior mining companies and is principal of Best Fit Consulting.

Janet Francis has 15 years' experience in the field of regulatory compliance and corporate governance. She has served as a director or officer of a number of public companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, and Canadian Securities Exchange in the technology, education, and mining sectors. She is principal of a corporate secretarial firm providing services to a range of publicly listed and other reporting issuers.

Mr. Thurston, in his role as Chief Executive Officer, will continue to focus on advancing IMC's property portfolio. The additions to the Company's Board and senior leadership appointments reflect part of the effort to position IMC for the execution of its growth and development strategy.

ON BEHALF OF IMC INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP.

Brian Thurston

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +1-778-928-6565

ABOUT IMC INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP.

IMC is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets that include the Thane Property in north-central British Columbia, and the Bullard Pass Property in Arizona. Utilizing its heavily experienced management team, IMC continues to source and evaluate assets to further generate shareholder value.

The Thane property covers approximately 206 km2 (50,904 acres) and is located in the Quesnel Terrane of north-central British Columbia. The northern part of the Quesnel Terrane extends from south of the Mt. Milligan Mine northward to the Kemess Mine, with the Thane property located midway between these two copper-gold porphyry deposits. The Thane property includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the ‘Cathedral Area' on which the Company's exploration is currently focused.

The Bullard Pass Property is comprised of 171 unpatented federal lode claims totaling 3,420 acres and is located in west-central Arizona, northwest of Phoenix, within the Pierce Mining District of Yavapai County. The property has a regional setting typical of detachment fault gold deposits and has geological, mining and metallurgical similarities to the Mesquite Mine in California. The claims are 100% owned by IMC International Mining Corp.

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Email: ir@internationalmining.ca

Telephone: +1-604-588-2110

https://imcxmining.com

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business and plans, including with respect to undertaking further acquisition and carrying out exploration activities in respect of its mineral projects. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, risks related to the ability of the Company to obtain necessary approvals; the speculative nature of the Company's business; the Company's formative stage of development; the Company's financial position; conclusions of future economic evaluations; business integration risks; fluctuations in the securities market; that the Company's plans and prospects will vary from those stated in this news release; that the Company does not complete any further acquisitions; that the Company does not carry out exploration activities in respect of its mineral projects as planned (or at all); and that the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

SOURCE: IMC International Mining Corp.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/594857/IMC-International-Mining-Corp-Announces-Voting-Results-from-2020-AGM-and-Management-Appointments



