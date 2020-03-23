IMC International Mining Corp. Announces Additional Corporate Update Conference Call with Director of Thane Minerals Inc. Greg Hawkins

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2020 / IMC International Mining Corp (CSE: IMCX ) (OTC:IMIMF ) (3MX.F) (the "Company" or "IMC"), is pleased to announce, further to its press release dated March 20, 2020, that the Company will hold an additional conference call today, Monday, March 23 at 4:30pm EST. The call, hosted by GoldStocks.com, will be open to all current & prospective shareholders and interested parties. The purpose of this call will be to discuss the recently announced acquisition of Thane Minerals Inc. ("Thane") and to provide an overview of the company's developments and direction. The call will be hosted with in-coming Chairman of IMC International Mining Corp & Director of Thane Minerals Inc., Mr. Greg Hawkins.

Mr. Hawkins holds a BSc in Geology from the University of Alberta and an MSc in Mineral Economics from McGill University. Mr. Hawkins is currently a Director of New Pacific Metals Corp. (NUAG) and was the founding project consultant and/or founding Director of seven public and private exploration/development ventures (Brohm Mining, Dayton Mining, Nevsun Resources, Banro Resource Corp., Tagish Lake Gold Corp., African Gold Group, Yellowhead Mining Inc.) and has participated in or been responsible for the definition of at least one mineral resource/reserve in every case, with six of those cases resulting in production in the USA, Chile, Ghana, Mali and DRC. These ventures collectively have accounted for over $2.1 billion in market cap at the companies' respective peaks.

Shareholders and all interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call hosted by GoldStocks.com. The call will start promptly at 4:30 pm EST on Monday, March 23, 2020. The toll-free dial-in number for the call is +1 844-854-2222. Conference call access code is 872827. Investors whom are unable to tune in live, will have access to the recording on GoldStocks.com and on IMC's Website shortly after.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Brian Thurston

Chief Executive Officer and President

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP.

IMC International Mining Corporation is a junior exploration and development company. It is focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its assets which include the Cathedral Property in Northern British Columbia and the Bullard Pass Property in Arizona. The Company continues to look for further assets in North & South America as it increases its asset portfolio. International Mining will utilize its heavily experienced management team to evaluate assets that provide shareholder value.

IMC continues to evaluate additional properties to add to its portfolio of mining assets.

About GoldStocks.com

Gold Stocks (GoldStocks.com) is the top online destination for all things Gold & Mining Stocks. GoldStocks.com covers all the mining sectors top news, updates, articles and provides real-time research tools via QuoteMedia, Inc.

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

i r@internationalmining.ca

1 (604) 588-2110

https://imcxmining.com

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Acquisition, and the Company's business and plans, including with respect to undertaking further acquisitions, completing the Acquisition of Thane and carrying out exploration activities in respect of its mineral projects. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Acquisition does not complete as contemplated, or at all; that the Company does not complete any further acquisitions; that the Company does not carry out exploration activities in respect of its mineral projects as planned (or at all); and that the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

