IMAX CEO Says “Debate Is Over” On Studios Skipping Theatrical Release
IMAX CEO is opening up about how important the theatrical window is and how she thinks some streaming services are realizing it now.
“The debate is over,” Richard Gelfond said in an interview with Yahoo Finance Live. “The argument that you can skip a theatrical window and make up for it on streaming just isn’t true. The theatrical window is more essential than ever to get the streaming revenue.”
More from Deadline
Imax Blames "Temporary Slowdown In The Hollywood Pipeline" For Q3 Earnings Miss, But Revenue Climbs On Local-Language Hits And 'Avatar', 'Black Panther' Sequel Releases Approach
A Tamil 'Game Of Thrones?' India's 'Ponniyin Selvan: Part One' Draws Crowds - Specialty Box Office
Gelfond’s comments come as Disney’s earnings fell short despite a surge in Disney+ subscribers. The IMAX CEO referenced the success of Top Gun: Maverick over the summer breaking records and becoming Paramount’s biggest worldwide grosser.
“So that $1.5 billion not only didn’t distract from the streaming revenue — it added to it,” Gelfond said and added, “almost every streamer has now said they recognize the need for theatrical release.”
Best of Deadline
Movies With Lowest Budgets To Earn $1 Million, From ‘Clerks’ And ‘The Blair Witch Project' To ‘Eraserhead’ & More - Photo Gallery
Shelley Duvall Career In Film Gallery: From ‘The Shining’, ‘Three Women’, ‘Annie Hall’ & More
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.