Imaspro Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:IMASPRO) CEO Compensation Is Looking A Bit Stretched At The Moment

Performance at Imaspro Corporation Berhad (KLSE:IMASPRO) has been reasonably good and CEO Chin Tong has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 16 November 2022, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

See our latest analysis for Imaspro Corporation Berhad

How Does Total Compensation For Chin Tong Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Imaspro Corporation Berhad has a market capitalization of RM416m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as RM1.9m for the year to June 2022. That is, the compensation was roughly the same as last year. Notably, the salary which is RM1.38m, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations below RM947m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was RM866k. This suggests that Chin Tong is paid more than the median for the industry. Furthermore, Chin Tong directly owns RM36m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary RM1.4m RM1.4m 73% Other RM509k RM509k 27% Total Compensation RM1.9m RM1.9m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 55% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 45% of the pie. Imaspro Corporation Berhad is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Imaspro Corporation Berhad's Growth

Imaspro Corporation Berhad's earnings per share (EPS) grew 59% per year over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 34% over the last year.

Story continues

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Imaspro Corporation Berhad Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 157% over three years, Imaspro Corporation Berhad has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. However, if the board proposes to increase the compensation, some shareholders might have questions given that the CEO is already being paid higher than the industry.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. We've identified 2 warning signs for Imaspro Corporation Berhad that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here