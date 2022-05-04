iManage Welcomes Sandline Global as New Partner in DACH Region

Experienced systems integrator to bring leading iManage document and email management to legal customers in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and France

CHICAGO, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today announced that Sandline Global — a global consultant for document and email management solutions with primary offices in Frankfurt, Germany — has become part of the iManage partner network, having switched from representing a competitive solution.

The new partnership extends iManage’s reach in the DACH region, providing law firms of all sizes in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and France with a new resource for quickly and easily making the move to the iManage platform to work smarter, more productively, and more securely.

“Beyond strengthening and deepening our DACH presence, our partnership with a well-established and trusted local institution like Sandline shows our commitment to the success of firms in this important market,” said Geoff Hornsby, General Manager, EMEA, iManage. “As increasing numbers of customers decide to take advantage of all the benefits that offerings like iManage Cloud provide, this partnership will support the continued growth and momentum we are seeing in the region.”

In officially becoming an iManage partner, Sandline — whose founding partners have a combined 30 years’ experience in Legal IT projects — has shifted its practice to exclusively selling iManage products.

“Becoming an iManage certified partner was the logical choice for us as a business,” said Ralf Kaiser, Managing Director Sandline Germany GmbH. “iManage is the leading platform for knowledge work, and there is growing interest and demand among customers for iManage products. It just made sense for us to focus on what the market is asking for.”

Sandline has already delivered strong results in its new role as an iManage partner, successfully migrating German law firm Sparwasser & Schmidt in Freiburg, a recognized and highly recommended specialist in public administrative law, to iManage Cloud in just 45 days including data migration. The move has enabled the firm’s 29 professionals to immediately start taking advantage of the secure, cloud-based iManage knowledge work platform.

“Sparwasser & Schmidt is a great win and the first of many in a strong pipeline,” said Dominic Piernot, Head of Sales and Marketing at Sandline. “We look forward to working with the customers in our region to help them achieve all their objectives around working more efficiently and gaining a competitive edge by leveraging the iManage platform.”

About iManage
iManage is the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™. Its intelligent, cloud-enabled, secure knowledge work platform enables organizations to uncover and activate the knowledge that exists inside their business content and communications. Advanced Artificial Intelligence and powerful document and email management create connections across data, systems, and people while leveraging the context of organizational content to fuel deep insights, informed business decisions, and collaboration. Underpinned by best-of-breed security and sophisticated workflows and governance approaches, iManage has earned its place as the industry standard by continually innovating to solve complex professional challenges and enabling better business outcomes for over one million professionals across 65+ countries. Visit www.imanage.com/ to learn more.

Press Contact Information:
Laura Whitehead
iManage
Phone: +44 (0)7939997059
press@imanage.com


