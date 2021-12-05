Iman Abdulmajid Opens Up About Aging: ‘It's A Privilege To Get Old’

Photo credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo - Getty Images



Iman Abdulmajid, 66, opened up about aging in a new interview with People.

The model said that “in Africa, we are taught that it's a privilege to get old.”

She also shared that she was inspired by her mom to take good care of her skin—but beauty comes from within.

Throughout her decades-long career, model Iman's beauty routine has evolved, but there's one thing she prioritized from the start—taking good care of her skin. In a new interview with People, Iman opened up about her views on aging, as well as the skin routine that leaves her with a glowing complexion at 66.

“In Africa, we are taught that it's a privilege to get old,” she told the outlet. I have never lied about my age." The model also said she opts to let mother nature do its thing. “Plastic surgery—I'm not against it, but it's not for me.”

Iman embraces her body at every stage in life—especially during the coronavirus pandemic when she gained a little bit of weight. “People keep wanting to be extremely skinny with no body fat. As you get older that shows in your face and hands. You lose the collagen,” she said. “People run to get fillers and stuff like that. I'm intending to keep the 8 lbs.”

“Just because you are over 50 and you put on five pounds, dear Lord, let's not stress over that!” she continued.

While she embraces the aging process, Iman also takes pretty good care of her skin—and has been for years. “My mom started with me and my sisters the routine of skincare between the ages of eight to ten. She always used to say, ‘The skin you take care of in your teens and twenties is the one you're going to inherit sixties and above,’” she said. “You start early and you do it methodically, like brushing your teeth. It's an investment in oneself.”

The secret to Iman's glowing complexion at 66? The SK-II 3D Redefining Mask. “I have no idea what's in it, but I'll tell you one thing: You could have the flu and you will put the mask on and when it does its job you look like you just came from a holiday,” she said. “That's how miraculous it is. I swear by it.”

The actress also told Vogue she uses the Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches to smooth out any fine lines. “I'm usually extra, extra vigilant about what I put under my eyes...everything has to be hydrated,” she said. Then, Iman finishes her routine by applying the Black Diamond 111SKIN moisturizer and Dr. Dennis Gross' Vitamin C face mist to her skin.

But most importantly, Iman said she aims to glow from the inside out.

“First step is beauty from within,” she told Vogue, while whipping up an elixir made of ginger, turmeric, and Fiji water. The model also stays active for a radiant complexion. “I started really started working out around 30,” she told People. “I stay in shape by boxing and hiking.”

So, it sounds like staying healthy and embracing change is the key to a glowing complexion. BRB, going to go whip up a turmeric-ginger elixir!

