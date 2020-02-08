Imama and Manning drop the gloves after AHL racial slur incident

Bokondji Imama of the AHL's Ontario Reign fought Bakersfield Condors defenceman Brandon Manning a month after Manning insulted him using a racial slur.

In January, AHL defenceman Brandon Manning of the Bakersfield Condors was suspended five games for a racial slur directed at Ontario Reign forward Bokondji Imama.

Both players released statements about the incident, with Imama making it clear that there is no place in the game for such conduct and Manning trying his best to apologize for his comments.

On Friday night, the time for media statements had passed as the scene was set for both players to do the talking with their fists. A little over two minutes into the game, Imama and Manning disposed of their helmets and gloves at centre ice and went toe-to-toe throwing hands.

Brandon Manning fights Bokondji Imama — the player he used racial slurs towards on January 20th that saw him get suspended for 5 games by the AHL



Good on Imama. pic.twitter.com/hFZktmAtOs — Adam Girard (@adamgirard7) February 8, 2020

After some back-and-forth grappling, Imama freed his hand and pummeled Manning with a series of lefts, scoring big with several punches before the takedown.

While one on-ice fight is obviously far from evening the score or resulting in all being forgiven between the two players, it certainly must have felt good for Imama to get his hands on Manning and be able to exact even the slightest measure of revenge.

Twenty-three-year-old Imama’s reputation as a tough customer is well-earned. He has accumulated 94 penalty minutes in 39 games with the Reign this season.

