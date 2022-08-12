Imago BioSciences Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Recent Business Updates

Imago Biosciences, Inc.
·12 min read
Imago Biosciences, Inc.
Imago Biosciences, Inc.

- Positive Data from the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Bomedemstat in Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) Presented at European Hematology Association (EHA) Meeting 2022 -

- Positive Data from the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Bomedemstat in Advanced Myelofibrosis Presented at EHA 2022 -

- First Participant Dosed in Investigator-Sponsored Phase 1/2 Study of Bomedemstat in Combination with Atezolizumab in Small Cell Lung Cancer -

- Obtained Advice from FDA Clinical Outcomes Assessment (COA) Group with Regard to Patient Reported Outcome (PRO) Endpoints for the Company’s Planned Phase 3 Trial of Bomedemstat in ET Patients -

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imago BioSciences, Inc. (“Imago” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IMGO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) and other bone marrow diseases, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 and provided business updates.

“We were delighted to present updated positive data on our Phase 2 trial of bomedemstat in essential thrombocythemia (ET) at EHA in June. In our updated dataset, bomedemstat demonstrated hematologic and symptomatic improvement in ET patients and, importantly, demonstrated the durability of these hematologic responses. These data will support our ongoing discussions with the FDA, as we target an End of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA later this year, and move towards initiating the pivotal trial,” said Hugh Young Rienhoff, Jr., M.D, Chief Executive Officer of Imago. “At EHA, we also presented positive data from our advanced myelofibrosis (MF) Phase 2 trial where bomedemstat demonstrated improvements in total symptom scores, fibrosis grades, spleen volumes and anemia, as well as reductions in mutant allele frequencies. Looking ahead, we plan to evaluate bomedemstat in combination with ruxolitinib in MF patients in a trial starting in the Fall 2022. Lastly, in addition to our long-held plans to study bomedemstat in other myeloproliferative neoplasms, such as polycythemia vera, we were pleased to see initiation of the first solid tumor clinical study of bomedemstat, an investigator-sponsored study of bomedemstat in combination with atezolizumab for small cell lung cancer.”

Second Quarter 2022 and Subsequent Highlights

  • Presented Positive Data from the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Bomedemstat in Essential Thrombocythemia at EHA 2022. In June 2022, Imago presented updated positive data from its ongoing global Phase 2 clinical study evaluating bomedemstat in patients with ET. As of the data cutoff date of 29 April 2022: bomedemstat demonstrated normalization of platelets in the absence of new thromboembolic events (the primary efficacy endpoint of this study) in 94% of patients; as well as durability of hematologic response with 81% of patients achieving normalized platelet counts for at least 12 weeks (ELN criteria defining a durable response in ET); 58% of patients treated with bomedemstat experienced symptomatic improvement (defined as a decrease in Total Symptom Score) at 24 weeks; and both JAK2 and CALR mutation burdens were decreased during treatment with bomedemstat. As of the data cutoff date, the most common adverse events (AEs) were dysgeusia, fatigue, constipation, and arthralgia. Twelve patients reported a total of 19 serious adverse events (SAEs) with six deemed related to bomedemstat by the investigator. There have been no dose limiting toxicities (DLTs) or deaths related to drug. The EHA data cut represented the last presentation before the End-of-Phase 2 meeting with FDA expected later this year.

  • Presented Positive Data from the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Bomedemstat in Advanced Myelofibrosis at EHA 2022. In June 2022, the Company presented updated positive data from its ongoing global Phase 2 clinical study evaluating bomedemstat in patients with MF. As of the data cutoff date of 29 April 2022, in addition to improvements in the standard metrics of spleen volume reduction and symptom scores, long term treatment with bomedemstat showed: 52% of evaluable patients had reductions in mutant allele frequencies, including ASXL1; 85% of evaluable patients demonstrated improved or stable fibrosis scores; and 90% of patients who were transfusion independent at baseline had stable or improved hemoglobin. The most common non-hematologic AE was dysgeusia. Of 14 drug related SAEs, 5 were Grade 2, 8 Grade 3 and 1 Grade 4 (thrombocytopenia). There have been no DLTs or deaths related to drug. Eligible MF patients completing this Phase 2 study have rolled into an extension study to evaluate the longer-term safety and impact of bomedemstat on the natural history of MF. Imago plans to commence an investigator-sponsored evaluation of bomedemstat in combination with ruxolitinib in patients with MF who have a sub-optimal response to JAK inhibition or are treatment naïve in the Fall 2022.

  • Announced First Participant Dosed in Investigator-Sponsored Study of Bomedemstat in Combination with Atezolizumab in Small Cell Lung Cancer, the first clinical study of Bomedemstat in patients with Solid Tumors. In May 2022, Imago announced that the first participant had been treated in an investigator-sponsored Phase 1/2 study of bomedemstat in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq®) during the maintenance phase of treatment in people newly diagnosed with extensive stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC). The Phase 1/2 open-label study will enroll approximately 30 participants diagnosed with ES-SCLC to establish the safety and tolerability of a combination treatment with bomedemstat and atezolizumab. The study is being conducted in Seattle and led by Rafael Santana-Davila, M.D., associate professor at the University of Washington School of Medicine and Joseph Hiatt, M.D., Ph.D., of Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center (“Fred Hutch”), and in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) funded Fred Hutch Lung Specialized Project of Research Excellence.

  • Completed Enrollment in Phase 2 Study of Bomedemstat in Essential Thrombocythemia. In May 2022, Imago announced the completion of enrollment for the Phase 2 clinical study of bomedemstat for the treatment of ET with 73 patients enrolled, exceeding the initial target enrollment of 60 patients. This study is designed to evaluate the safety, efficacy, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of bomedemstat, an oral lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1) inhibitor, in patients with ET who have failed at least one standard therapy.

  • Obtained Advice from FDA Clinical Outcomes Assessment (COA) Group with Regard to Patient Reported Outcome (PRO) Endpoints for the Company’s Planned Phase 3 Trial of Bomedemstat in ET Patients. In June 2022, Imago discussed with FDA the proposed instruments to assess patient-reported symptoms and outcomes for key secondary endpoints.

Anticipated Upcoming Milestones

  • End-of-Phase 2 meeting with FDA for bomedemstat in ET expected this year

  • Anticipate initiating investigator-sponsored Phase 2 combination study of bomedemstat with ruxolitinib in MF in the Fall 2022

  • Expect data updates for the bomedemstat Phase 2 trials in ET and MF at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in December 2022

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-term Investments: As of June 30, 2022, Imago had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $190.0 million, compared to $217.4 million as of December 31, 2021. Based on current operating plans, management believes cash runway extends into 2025.

  • Research & Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 were $9.7 million (including stock-based compensation expense of $0.7 million), compared to $7.1 million for the same period in 2021. The overall increase in R&D expenses was primarily related to the commencement of a Phase 2 extension study started in the second half of 2021 for the long-term follow-up of patients from MF and ET clinical trials, and salaries and non-cash stock-based compensation expense for R&D employees as we ramped up our operations.

  • General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses: G&A expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 were $4.3 million (including stock-based compensation expense of $1.0 million), compared to $1.7 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily due to increases in professional fees attributable to accounting, legal, audit, and insurance expenses associated with public company operations and compensation and personnel-related costs, including stock-based compensation expense, as a result of increased headcount.

  • Net Loss: Net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $13.7 million, compared to $8.8 million for the same period in 2021.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1), an enzyme that plays a central role in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Imago is focused on improving the quality and length of life for patients with cancer and bone marrow diseases. Bomedemstat, an orally available, small molecule inhibitor of LSD1, is the lead product candidate discovered by Imago for the treatment of certain myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), a family of related, chronic cancers of the bone marrow. Imago is evaluating Bomedemstat as a potentially disease-modifying therapy in two Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of essential thrombocythemia (NCT04254978) and myelofibrosis (NCT03136185). Bomedemstat has U.S. FDA Orphan Drug and Fast Track Designation for the treatment of ET and MF, European Medicines Agency (EMA) Orphan Designation for the treatment of ET and MF, and PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) Designation by the EMA for the treatment of MF. The company is based in South San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.imagobio.com, www.myelofibrosisclinicalstudy.comwww.etclinicalstudy.com and follow us on Twitter @ImagoBioRxFacebook and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “believe” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, the results, conduct, progress and timing of Imago clinical trials, timing of data presentations, the regulatory approval path for bomedemstat, plans for future operations, and expected cash runway, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing. Forward looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Important factors that could affect future results and cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include: our limited operating history and lack of products for commercial sale; our significant losses since inception and for the foreseeable future; our need for substantial additional financing; our unpredictable operating results, due to, for example, general economic conditions in the United States and abroad; our business’s dependence on development, regulatory approval and commercialization of our product candidates; difficulties in enrolling patients and risks of substantial delays in our clinical trials; our minimal control over product candidates in investigator-initiated clinical trials; uncertainties in the cost and outcomes of our clinical studies and the acceptance for presentation at medical meetings of data from our clinical studies; uncertainties in the regulatory review and approval of our product candidates if our pivotal studies are positive; potentially material changes to the interim, top-line and preliminary data from our clinical trials; potential undesirable effects of our product candidates and safety or supply issues, in each case with respect to our product candidates alone or in combination with other compounds or products; our potential inability to obtain and maintain orphan drug designation and delays in approvals despite Fast Track designation; risks related to clinical trials outside of the United States; our need to manufacture multiple batches of bomedemstat using a commercial current Good Manufacturing Practice; risks related to COVID-19 or other pandemics, natural disasters and wars; risks related to competition; difficulties in expanding our organization and managing growth, attracting and retaining senior management and key scientific personnel and establishing sales and other commercialization functions; risks related to information technology system and cybersecurity; risks related to misconduct of our employees and independent contractors; risks related to hazardous materials and our compliance with environmental laws and regulations; risks related to litigation and other claims; risks related to reliance on third parties to conduct and support preclinical studies and clinical trials, and to manufacture our product candidates; risks related to third-party intellectual property infringement claims and our ability to protect our own intellectual property; risks related to governmental policies and regulations including with respect to drug prices and reimbursement, and changes thereof; risks related to our common stock; risks related to our public company, “emerging growth company” and “smaller reporting company” status; risks related to material weaknesses and failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and other risks and uncertainties, including those listed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our subsequent quarterly reports. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all.

Except as required by law, Imago does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts:

Media Contact:  
Will Zasadny
Canale Communications
will.zasadny@canalecomm.com

Investor Contact:

Laurence Watts

Gilmartin Group, LLC.

Laurence@gilmartinir.com

IMAGO BIOSCIENCES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)

 

JUNE 30,

 

 

DECEMBER 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

22,772

 

 

$

11,226

 

Short-term investments

167,238

 

 

206,184

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,562

 

 

3,894

 

Total current assets

192,572

 

 

221,304

 

Property and equipment, net

3

 

 

2

 

Other long-term assets

3,536

 

 

3,480

 

Total assets

$

196,111

 

 

$

224,786

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

2,584

 

 

$

3,459

 

Accrued and other current liabilities

6,189

 

 

6,633

 

Total current liabilities

8,773

 

 

10,092

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized as of both June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 33,737,873 and 33,531,743 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

3

 

 

3

 

Additional paid-in capital

330,951

 

 

327,387

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(828

)

 

(43

)

Accumulated deficit

(142,788

)

 

(112,653

)

Total stockholders’ equity

187,338

 

 

214,694

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

196,111

 

 

$

224,786

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IMAGO BIOSCIENCES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)

 

THREE MONTHS ENDED

 

 

SIX MONTHS ENDED

 

 

JUNE 30,

 

 

JUNE 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

$

9,677

 

 

$

7,099

 

 

$

22,179

 

 

$

11,871

 

General and administrative

 

4,339

 

 

 

1,743

 

 

 

8,350

 

 

 

4,119

 

Total operating expenses

 

14,016

 

 

 

8,842

 

 

 

30,529

 

 

 

15,990

 

Loss from operations

 

(14,016

)

 

 

(8,842

)

 

 

(30,529

)

 

 

(15,990

)

Other income (expense), net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

148

 

 

 

82

 

 

 

212

 

 

 

169

 

Other income (expense), net

 

127

 

 

 

(46

)

 

 

182

 

 

 

(94

)

Total other income, net

 

275

 

 

 

36

 

 

 

394

 

 

 

75

 

Net loss

$

(13,741

)

 

$

(8,806

)

 

$

(30,135

)

 

$

(15,915

)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.41

)

 

$

(8.13

)

 

$

(0.89

)

 

$

(15.06

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted

 

33,735,785

 

 

 

1,082,932

 

 

 

33,691,163

 

 

 

1,056,624

 


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Reports: Blue Jays signing veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

    Jackie Bradley Jr. is staying in the AL East.

  • Andreescu earns thrilling first-round win at National Bank Open over Daria Kasatkina

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu feels as though she has found her fighting spirit after a tough, but thrilling 2 1/2 hour two-set victory on Tuesday. The Mississauga, Ont., native defeated world No. 9 Daria Kasatkina 7-6 (5), 6-4 in her opening round match at the National Bank Open. "A win is a win no matter how you pull it off and today really showed me a lot about myself and how I can push through these things if I really want it," Andreescu said. "It just shows that fighting spirit that I still ha

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • National Bank Open a chance for several WTA players to have memorable returns

    TORONTO — A lingering foot injury that kept Canada's Leylah Fernandez out of action for over two months was also an opportunity for her to learn about herself. Now Fernandez knows just how impatient she can be. "I thought I was going to be extremely patient and that I was going to be able to take that time off and accept it," Fernandez said of the injury suffered on May 31 in a French Open quarterfinal against Italy's Martina Trevisan. "But in reality I was just antsy. I was taking my racket and

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey mount in the wake of national scandal

    Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey are growing in the wake of the national organization's alleged sexual abuse scandal — but there is also hope it will be the catalyst to finally change the sport's toxic culture. "I'm not sure it [change] can happen without a change in leadership," said Daryl Fowler, president of Hockey Winnipeg, which represents about 10,000 players. 'We've had the chairman of the board step down. There is some new things happening. We hope that we can d

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Fantasy Football: 2022 breakout candidates

    Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon says managers looking for breakout stars in the 2022 NFL season should focus their attention on the second-year wide receiver class.

  • Canadian Rory (Red King) MacDonald gets new opponent on eve of PFL semifinal

    Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald has a new opponent for Saturday's Professional Fighters League semifinal in the wake of Russian Magomed Umalatov's inability to get a visa to enter Britain. MacDonald (23-9-1) and Umalatov (12-0-0) were slated to meet in the main event of the PFL playoff card at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales, with the winner advancing to the final with the 170-pound title and a US$1-million payday on the line. But on Thursday, the PFL said Umalatov and fellow

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt