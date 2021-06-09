Imagining the perfect camping trip

Jennifer Ritchie’s students are happy campers — despite planning trips at a time when available tent and trailer sites in Manitoba are hard to come by, ahead of another summer of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

In search of a creative way to both virtually engage and distract her Grade 7/8 class from the challenges of remote learning, Ritchie has tasked her students with creating an itinerary for an overnight trip to a local park.

The middle schoolers are required to look up various provincial parks and permits, plan camping meals, and create shopping lists, including price tags of all items necessary for their stay in the wilderness. Student groups will each give their peers a presentation on their fantasy trips later this week.

“I’ve got 27 kids, and lots of them have never gone camping, so they don’t know what’s available in the province,” said Ritchie, who is both a classroom teacher at Frontenac School in Winnipeg and avid camper.

“A bunch of them have said they want to figure out how to get their families camping now.”

Ritchie said her intention was to use the project to cover numerous curricular areas and skills — researching, critical thinking, writing, synthesizing information, social studies, geography and mathematics — while also teaching students how to navigate booking systems and park maps. Little did she know then how excited her students would get about the project.

One trio of Grade 8 friends convinced their teacher to let them pick Riding Mountain National Park for their stay rather than a provincial site — in part, because the northern lights can be visible from the park and they want to take photos of the scenic landscape.

So far, Shafia Razzaq, Petrinah Mukendi and Ushna Gull have decided they are packing marshmallows, cameras, and a nine-person tent for maximum comfort on their mock weekend camping trip, which is estimated to cost around $2,000.

Petrinah said practice planning is important so students know about all the items they need to bring with them, such as pre-packaged snacks that will not attract animals to a campsite, if they do go tenting.

Having never camped before, the 14-year-old said she’s keen to convince her family to take camp together in the future.

“Some people think Manitoba is a really boring place, but it’s not,” said Ushna, 14, after researching different parks in the province. “There’s a lot of beauty here in Manitoba. I’ve lived here in Manitoba for eight years and I haven’t quite explored all of Manitoba yet.”

Throughout an unpredictable school year, with many students currently sharing electronic devices and taking care of siblings at home, Ritchie said she’s talked with her students a lot about mental health and well-being.

“My hope is that there’s a possibility for outdoor exploration close to home that’s accessible and that is within their reach. If they choose to engage in it, I want them to have the skills,” she said, adding students will be able to help their parents navigate park websites and organize visits to parks this summer, even if only for a day trip.

Manitoba Parks completed its busiest series of opening days in the province’s history this year.

During the first three launch days, a total of 72,845 campsite reservations were booked this spring, which is more than twice the amount, or a 117 per cent increase, from the number of reservations made last year — a record year prior to 2021.

