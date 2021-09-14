ImagineX Consulting Earns Continued Recognition from Inc. 5000 and Consulting Magazine in 2021

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine recently revealed that ImagineX Consulting placed No. 2087 on its annual Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year. The Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the list of recipients, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, these companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

“Firstly, we are a humble group that is incredibly proud to be a year after year Inc. 5000 company” says Senior Account Director, Vincent Picerno. “Our organization, like many, was challenged significantly as COVID became commonplace across the globe in 2020. Our ability to continue to show revenue growth through turbulent times is a testament to the dedication and hard work that we have displayed since our inception over five years ago.”

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

Additionally, ImagineX Consulting was featured as a Consulting Magazine’s “Best Small Firms” for the fourth consecutive year in 2021. On Thursday, the firm was recognized at the annual awards gala in Chicago as No. 13 on the competitive list. CEO Shaun Bank along with Co-Founders, Neel Sata, and Paul Passey, as well as Sr. Account Director, Vincent Picerno, were in attendance to receive the award. Bank reflected on the year with a poignant acceptance speech sharing, “the one thing that got us through these difficult times was focusing on one core value: doing the right thing. Doing the right thing for our consultants, our customers and our company.”

The Consulting Magazine “Best Small Firms to Work For” award is a high honor to the growing firm because it is a testament to the resilience and adaptability of the team. “During the 2020 pandemic, we resolved to be transparent with our consultants about the state of our business,” says Co-Founder and newly appointed Chief Operating Officer, Neel Sata. “We were honest about the risks we were facing, and the difficult decisions we needed to make in order to navigate the uncertainty of these times. Making the list four years in a row further elevates our brand in the consulting industry as a firm that brings “career whitespace” to our high-caliber consultants to grow professionally.”

ImagineX Consulting is a boutique cybersecurity consulting firm, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The firm helps customers of all sizes reduce their corporate risk by securing their Cloud infrastructure, their applications, and their data and by providing a holistic and actionable view to client executives of their attack surfaces, assets, and vulnerabilities. ImagineX provides the bespoke white glove service of a small consultancy but the capabilities, expertise, and experience to scale according to their clients’ needs.

