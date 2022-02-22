ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) Announces the Automotive Industries Metaverse Mobile App Will Be Live Globally in the App Stores March 2022

Automotive Industries is the Fastest Executed Partner Contract in History for the Hype Sports Innovation Lab

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - ImagineAR (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) an Augmented Reality Metaverse Company that enables sports teams, brands and businesses to instantly create their own mobile phone immersive AR campaigns, is launching the custom immersive Metaverse white-label mobile app for Automotive Industries early March 2022. ImagineAR and Automotive Industries have executed a three-year revenue sharing contract for this custom global mobile app.

ImagineAR Inc. Logo (CNW Group/ImagineAR Inc.)

Automotive Industries print audience plus Ai's online readership are the who's who of automotive decision-making, including major carmakers, system suppliers, 1st tier and major 2nd tier award winning supplier companies.

Automotive Industries (Ai) Publisher, John Larkin said "The automotive industry is often considered to be one of the most global of all industries with already 1 billion+ cars on the planet. The car makers are first to adopt new technology to benefit their consumers, their communication strategy & their marketing partnerships. We believe the metaverse and mobile app AR from Alen Paul Silverrstieen's team at ImagineAR are bringing the automotive industry and the world consumers of automobiles, one of the best media communication assets since the introduction of the mobile phone."

Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO & President of ImagineAR, stated "This is our first global publishing partnership and solely focused on the business-to-business marketplace. This new custom mobile app leverages our new AR cloud 2.0 architecture and supports integrated GDPR compliance. We are excited to work closely with John Larkin and his team to ensure a successful partnership for years."

About Automotive Industries

Automotive Industries (Ai) is the world's oldest continually published trade publication covering the automaking business. It was founded in November 1895 as "The Horseless Age," the first magazine created to cover the world's transition from horse-drawn conveyances to those powered by the new internal combustion engine. The magazine changed its name to "The Automobile" in July 1909, an era when gasoline, steam and electricity all vied for preeminence in motive power.

Story continues

The magazine's present name was established in November 1917. The title was briefly amended to "Automotive and Aviation Industries" during the World War II years, as the magazine expanded its coverage of technologies and production methods to include the aircraft industry, in which many automakers participated.

Automotive Industries is devoted to providing a global coverage on all aspects of the automobile marketplace, with an emphasis on the people, products and processes that shape the industry. Automotive Industries provides manufacturers and suppliers with in-depth news, information, insight and analysis on the global events that affect the auto industry.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, (products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons,3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies. The AR Platform is available as an SDK Plug-in for existing mobile apps.

2021 STA Category Award Winner for Fan Engagement.

ImagineAR has executed agreements directly with all talent appearing on FameDays.com and they would directly receive financial compensation for their hologram e-greeting sales.

All trademarks of the property of respective owners.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Alen Paul Silverrstieen

President & CEO

(818) 850-2490

https://twitter.com/IPtechAR

https://www.facebook.com/imaginationparktechnologies

https://www.instagram.com/iptechar

https://www.linkedin.com/company/imagination-park-technologies-inc

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning the ability of the Company to generate revenues, roll out new programs and to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imaginear-otcqb-ipnff-announces-the-automotive-industries-metaverse-mobile-app-will-be-live-globally-in-the-app-stores-march-2022-301486178.html

SOURCE ImagineAR Inc.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/22/c7137.html