ImagineAR Announces Partnership with Engaged Nation, An Award Winning Leader In Digital Engagement Marketing For Casinos

VANCOUVER and ERIE, PA, May 12, 2020 /CNW/ - ImagineAR (IP:CSE) (IPNFF:OTCQB)) an Augmented Reality Company that enables businesses to create their own mobile phone AR campaigns, is pleased to announce the signing of a partnership with Engaged Nation, an award winning leader in digital engagement marketing for the casino industry. Engaged Nation will integrate the ImagineARTM augmented reality platform into their REACH™ Platform as an enhanced offering to their casino clients. With today's social distancing and remote working environment, these new AR gaming solutions will provide casinos with a new activation and engagement channel to drive revenue and help rebuild their businesses.

ENGAGED NATION - MULTIPLE AWARD WINNER FOR GAMIFIED MARKETING PLATFORM

Engaged Nation has won multiple international awards for their patent pending REACH™ platform (Revenue/Engagement/Activation/Conversion/Hub), including back-to-back MarTech Breakthrough Awards for Best Interactive Content Platform. MarTech Breakthrough is an independent organization that honors the top companies and products in global technology.

The Engaged Nation REACH™ platform combines incentivization, mechanical intelligence and behavioral and economic psychology to reward participants for their continuous online-to-on-property engagement with free virtual currency, drawing entries and instant rewards through branded online games, activities and gamified emails.

The addition of the ImagineARTM Augmented Reality platform will provide casinos the ability to deliver a fully immersive mobile experience to their players, leading to greater property visits.

ENGAGED NATION CASINO CLIENT LIST

The Engaged Nation casino client list includes Station Casinos and Golden Entertainment in Las Vegas, Navajo Gaming in Arizona and New Mexico, Hard Rock Resort Casino in Lake Tahoe, Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort in New York, and Morongo Casino Resort in California. Engaged Nation also partners with major gaming manufacturers, including Scientific Games and Konami Gaming, to help launch new slot titles and reinvigorate mature, but still popular titles.

"We are excited to add ImagineAR to our interactive platform. We pride ourselves on offering the most advanced technology to our clients and their customers. We know that augmented reality can play a significant role in driving more customer engagement and trips to a casino property. ImagineAR's platform is ideal to help accomplish that goal," said Engaged Nation CEO Jerry Epstein. "By integrating augmented reality into our programs, casinos and properties can now attract customers with a fully immersive mobile enabled experience."

"ImagineAR is excited to partner with one of the North American leaders in casino interactive solutions to provide immersive AR engagement experiences in casino and properties," said ImagineAR CEO and Founder Alen Paul Silverrstieen. "Augmented Reality campaigns using mobile phones can build deeper connections with consumers, generate new revenue opportunities, while enhancing their on-property experiences. ImagineARTM captures each consumer activation and data so organizations can measure the true ROI of their campaigns."

ImagineAR easily creates engaging and interactive holographic content delivered by its cloud-based augmented reality enterprise platform. With their "AR-as-a-Service" augmented reality platform, campaigns build deeper connections with consumers through immersive activations; no programming or technology experience required.

This press release is available on the Company's AGORACOM Discussion Forum, a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.

AGORACOM PRESS RELEASE CLARIFICATION - SHARES FOR SERVICES

ImagineAR intends to issue shares for services to AGORACOM in exchange for the online advertising, marketing and branding services ("Advertising Services"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement and subject to regulatory approval, the Company will be issuing;

$40,000 + HST to be paid via Shares For Services

$8,000 + HST Shares For Services upon Commencement March 16, 2020

$8,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of Third Month June 16, 2020

$8,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of Sixth Month September 16, 2020

$8,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of Ninth Month December 16, 2020

$8,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of Twelfth Month March 31, 2021





The number of shares to be issued at the end of each period will be determined by using the closing price of the Shares of ImagineAR on the CSE on the first trading day following each period for which the Advertising Services were provided by AGORACOM.

The term of the Agreement is for 12 months effective immediately. The Company will issue a press release after the issuance of shares under the terms of the agreement.

About Engaged Nation

Engaged Nation is the leader in strategic engagement marketing with its patent-pending REACH™ platform. REACH™ provides web-based automated incentive programs to engage users online and drive them to land-based locations. This award-winning platform increases the ROI of any type of digital marketing—websites, digital advertising, mobile apps, social media, emails and more. It also serves as an extremely effective stand-alone new media vehicle to generate continuous engagement with more than 75 engaging activities. Visit www.EngagedNation.com or call 702-556-6551 to schedule a demonstration.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE:IP.CN - News) (OTC:IPNFF - News) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies.

All trademarks of the property of respective owners.

