Imagine Owning Zhuoxin International Holdings (HKG:8266) And Taking A 95% Loss Square On The Chin

Some stocks are best avoided. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. Anyone who held Zhuoxin International Holdings Limited (HKG:8266) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 95% in that time. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 88% over the last twelve months. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 57% in the last 90 days.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Zhuoxin International Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last five years Zhuoxin International Holdings saw its revenue shrink by 16% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. So it's not that strange that the share price dropped 45% per year in that period. This kind of price performance makes us very wary, especially when combined with falling revenue. Of course, the poor performance could mean the market has been too severe selling down. That can happen.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

SEHK:8266 Income Statement May 22nd 2020

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Zhuoxin International Holdings shareholders are down 88% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 3.8%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 45% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Zhuoxin International Holdings has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

